The NFL is encouraging teams to make the COVID-19 vaccine "easily and conveniently available" for all players, families and team staff members but stopped short of requiring vaccinations for players in a memo issued Friday.

The memo said that 14 teams already have held a "vaccination day" for team personnel, and 11 more have them scheduled. The league also is working with CVS to arrange for vaccinations for people away from team facilities.

The memo also spelled out the protocols fully vaccinated players can expect moving forward, as agreed by the NFLPA.

Players no longer will undergo daily COVID-19 testing, but instead will be tested weekly. They also will not be required to take part in comprehensive "entry" testing after travel, and they won't need to quarantine if they have been identified as a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive.

