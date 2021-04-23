Apr 18, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton (97) skates against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3- 2 in Overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton $3,017 on Friday for interference in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

With 7:29 left in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win, Thornton upended Mathieu Perrault while the Jets forward was well away from the puck.

Thornton, 41, was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play.

Thornton had an assist in that game and has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 35 games this season for Toronto.

The 23-year veteran has 1,522 points (423 goals, 1,099 assists) and 1,256 penalty minutes in 1,671 games with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Leafs.

(Field Level Media)

