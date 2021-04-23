Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsNHL fines Leafs' Joe Thornton $3K for interference

Reuters
1 minute read

Apr 18, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton (97) skates against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3- 2 in Overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton $3,017 on Friday for interference in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

With 7:29 left in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win, Thornton upended Mathieu Perrault while the Jets forward was well away from the puck.

Thornton, 41, was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play.

Thornton had an assist in that game and has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 35 games this season for Toronto.

The 23-year veteran has 1,522 points (423 goals, 1,099 assists) and 1,256 penalty minutes in 1,671 games with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Leafs.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 5:15 PM UTCU.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap's Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc's (GPS.N) Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc (NKE.N).

Sports‘The Best Show’? How Real Madrid’s Perez struck a deal too far
SportsNFL wants vaccines to be 'conveniently available' to players
SportsFormer soccer star Ryan Giggs charged with assault against two women
SportsNHL fines Leafs' Joe Thornton $3K for interference