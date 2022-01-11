NHL names four coaches for All-Star festivities

Nov 6, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette watches from the bench during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-11 20:05:21 GMT+00:00 - The NHL named the four divisional head coaches Tuesday for the Feb. 4-5 All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.

Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers (Atlantic), Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche (Central), Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan) and Peter DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) were selected based on having the highest winning percentages in their respective divisions through Monday.

The All-Star skills competition will take place on Feb. 4, followed by the All-Star Game the following day.

The All-Star rosters, as voted on by the fans, will be revealed Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and Sportsnet's "Hockey Central."

--Field Level Media

