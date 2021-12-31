NHL postpones more games in Canada due to fan limits
2021-12-31 21:55:10 GMT+00:00 - Even as teams return to the ice following their extended break due to coronavirus outbreaks around the league, the NHL continued Friday to postpone games due to attendance restrictions in Canada, extending the list of postponements to 16 games in the next two weeks.
The league announced Tuesday it would move games in five of its seven Canadian cities to "dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted." With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, capacity at indoor sporting events is currently limited in Canada, depending on the province.
And on Friday, games in Edmonton and Vancouver were added to the growing list, which now postpones most games in Canada through Jan. 16.
In addition, the New York Islanders game in Seattle on Jan. 4 was postponed because the Islanders' western trip was so disrupted.
The New Year's Day game in Toronto between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators was not postponed, and Wednesday's Edmonton at Toronto game remains on the NHL schedule, along with several other teams involving two Canadian teams through Jan. 16.
The full list of affected games is below:
Jan. 3
Minnesota at Ottawa
Carolina at Toronto
Jan. 4
Washington at Montreal
New York Islanders at Seattle
Jan. 5
New York Islanders at Vancouver
Jan. 6
Toronto at Montreal
Jan. 8
Buffalo at Montreal
Seattle at Winnipeg
New York Islanders at Edmonton
Jan. 10
Columbus at Montreal
Minnesota at Winnipeg
Jan. 11
New York Islanders at Calgary
Jan. 12
Minnesota at Edmonton
Boston at Montreal, to be played at Boston
Jan. 14
Vegas at Edmonton
Jan. 15
Vegas at Calgary
Jan. 16
Edmonton at Winnipeg
--Field Level Media
