NHL postpones two more games in Canada

Jan 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the empty seats at the Scotiabank Arena prior to the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-07 19:54:49 GMT+00:00 - The NHL postponed two more games Friday due to coronavirus-related attendance restrictions in Canada.

Saturday night's game between the Ottawa Senators and host Vancouver Canucks, and the Jan. 15 game between Ottawa and the host Winnipeg Jets will both be rescheduled.

With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, capacity at indoor sporting events is currently limited in Canada, depending on the province.

Public health orders in British Columbia limit the attendance to 50 percent capacity in Vancouver. Manitoba, Winnipeg's province, also has a 50 percent cap.

--Field Level Media

