NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to 4th in goals as Caps win

2021-11-13 07:28:55 GMT+00:00 - Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull to move into fourth place all by himself on the NHL all-time goals list, and Conor Sheary scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Friday night.

Sheary beat Joonas Korpisalo from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Dmitry Orlov.

Ovechkin's first-period goal was the 742nd of his career and 12th of the season. Jaromir Jagr is third on the list with 766, and Wayne Gretzky leads with 894.

Garnet Hathaway scored his first two goals of the season for the Capitals, who have won three in a row after losing three straight. Sean Kuraly scored his first two goals of the season for the Blue Jackets, who had won three straight.

Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 1

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored, Patrick Kane collected two assists and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots as host Chicago stretched its winning streak to three with a victory against Phoenix.

Each Chicago win during the surge has come under interim coach Derek King, who took the reins Saturday when the organization fired coach Jeremy Colliton. The Blackhawks outshot the Coyotes 29-23. Strome netted the game-winner, his first goal of the season, on the power play with 10:34 left in regulation.

Arizona has lost 13 of its 14 games in the first month-plus of the season, with the lone victory coming Saturday against the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1 (OT)

Auston Matthews scored his sixth goal of the season at 2:32 of overtime and Toronto defeated visiting Calgary.

Matthews, who had been stopped on a breakaway earlier in the overtime period, carried the puck through the neutral zone before firing a shot from the top edge of the right circle. Ondrej Kase also scored and William Nylander added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won seven of their past eight games.

Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames and also was foiled on a superb stop by Jack Campbell, who made 30 saves. Dan Vladar kept the Flames in the game, stopping 35 shots in his third game of the season and the eighth of his career.

Sabres 3, Oilers 2

Dylan Cozens scored twice in the second period to lift host Buffalo over Edmonton.

Anders Bjork also tallied and Dustin Tokarski made 33 saves to help the Sabres snap a five-game winless skid (0-4-1).

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period, and captain Connor McDavid notched an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games. McDavid also collected at least one point in his final eight regular-season games last season.

Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1

Zack MacEwen scored with 9:40 remaining as Philadelphia rallied in the third period to defeat Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Carter Hart made 39 saves for the Flyers, who have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games. Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz scored in the second period. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for Carolina, which lost for just the second time in 12 games.

