NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin ties for 4th on all-time goals list

2021-11-09 04:24:44 GMT+00:00 - Tom Wilson scored twice and Alex Ovechkin moved up the all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals earned a 5-3 win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth most in NHL history. He added two assists for Washington, which was 0-2-1 in the previous three games. Ovechkin's goal was his league-leading 11th of the season, and his second assist was the 600th of his career.

Washington's Connor McMichael and John Carlson added goals while Evgeny Kuznetsov notched three assists. Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Cody Eakin, Anders Bjork and Colin Miller scored and Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves for the Sabres, who are 0-4-1 in their past five games.

Rangers 4, Panthers 3

A furious last-minute comeback fell short for visiting Florida, which took its first regulation loss of the season as New York hung on for a win. Igor Shesterkin allowed two goals in the final 1:26 but made 42 saves for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Rangers were outshot 45-18 overall but carried a 4-0 lead into the third period thanks to a power-play goal by Chris Kreider and a short-handed goal by Adam Fox in the first period and four-on-four goals by K'Andre Miller and Ryan Strome 30 seconds apart in the second.

The Panthers, whose 10-0-1 start was the best 11-game start in the NHL since the Buffalo Sabres opened 10-0-1 in 2006-07, roared back in the third period, when Eetu Luostarinen scored 20 seconds after faceoff and Sam Reinhart and Patric Hornqvist scored in a 46-second span.

Kings 5, Maple Leafs 1

Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist and visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto to extend its winning streak to five games.

Andreas Athanasiou added a goal and assist and Trevor Moore, a former Maple Leaf, and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings. Alex Iafallo added two assists. Jonathan Quick made 33 saves for Los Angeles.

John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who had a five-game winning streak end. Jack Campbell, a former King, stopped 24 shots.

