NHL roundup: Avs dump Oilers in OT to snap skid

January 8 - Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the visiting Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Makar added an assist, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt had goals, Evan Rodrigues added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak.

Zach Hyman had both of Edmonton's goals, Leon Draisaitl assisted on each of them, and Stuart Skinner turned away 43 shots.

Both teams had prime chances in overtime, but after Georgiev made a big save on Hyman, Makar came through. He skated through the neutral zone, into the left circle in the Oilers end and beat Skinner with a shot to the far side for his 10th goal of the season.

Kings 5, Golden Knights 1

Kevin Fiala scored his second career hat trick and Matt Roy and Viktor Arvidsson also tallied for Los Angeles, which routed Vegas in Las Vegas.

Gabriel Vilardi had three assists and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves for the Kings, who beat Vegas for the second time in 11 days. Blake Lizotte added two helpers.

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 2:18 left to deny Copley his first NHL shutout in his 38th start, but Copley improved to 10-2-0. Logan Thompson, the only undrafted player selected to the All-Star Game this season, stopped 16 of 19 shots through two periods before he was replaced by Adin Hill. The Golden Knights had won three in a row.

Devils 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Damon Severson scored with 2:13 remaining in overtime as New Jersey erased a two-goal deficit and ended an eight-game home losing streak with a victory over New York in Newark, N.J.

New Jersey earned its first home win since a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 6 thanks to Severson's first career overtime goal.

Severson's dramatic goal came after Jack Hughes accounted for the first three goals of the rally. Hughes started the comeback midway through the second, set up Jesper Bratt's tally and then scored the tying goal with 9:28 left in regulation.

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

Kent Johnson had the game-deciding goal in the shootout, rookie Kirill Marchenko notched his first hat trick and Columbus beat visiting Carolina.

Johnson, who had two assists, beat Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (15 saves) with a backhander in the top of the fifth round to put Columbus up 3-2 in the one-on-one session. Joonas Korpisalo (39 saves) then denied Martin Necas on a deke as the Blue Jackets won for just the second time in 11 games (2-9-0).

Korpisalo also stopped Brent Burns and Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty scored his first two goals for his new team in only his second game. Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist as Carolina lost its third straight (0-2-1).

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 1

Mitchell Marner reached 500 career points with a second-period goal and Toronto defeated visiting Detroit.

Marner, who added a third-period assist for his 501st career point, reached the milestone in his 467th game. John Tavares added two goals and Pontus Holmberg scored once for the Maple Leafs, who finished a three-game homestand with a 1-1-1 record. Morgan Rielly added two assists. Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots for Toronto.

Jake Walman scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three in a row. Magnus Hellberg made 25 saves.

Canadiens 5, Blues 4

Joel Armia scored twice as host Montreal rallied to defeat St. Louis for just its second win in 12 games.

Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Evgenii Dadonov each had two assists, and Jake Allen made 18 saves.

Brandon Saad, Alexey Toropchenko, Nikita Alexandrov and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves. The Blues lost another defenseman when Robert Bortuzzo departed in the first period with a lower-body injury. St. Louis was already missing Nick Leddy, Torey Krug, Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich.

Kraken 8, Senators 4

Andre Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and two assists to lead Seattle past host Ottawa.

Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Daniel Sprong each had a goal and an assist, while Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 19 saves for the Kraken, whose eight goals came on just 24 shots en route to their fourth straight win.

Tim Stutzle had a hat trick and an assist, while Brady Tkachuk also scored and Thomas Chabot had two assists for the Senators, who saw a two-game winning streak come to an end. Cam Talbot came off the bench to make 14 saves for the Senators after Anton Forsberg was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots.

Sabers 6, Wild 5 (OT)

Victor Olofsson opened the scoring, then concluded it with 18.3 seconds remaining in overtime, and Rasmus Dahlin topped the 200-career point mark with two goals and three assists as host Buffalo beat Minnesota.

Olofsson drove the puck past Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury (31 saves) to give Buffalo a second straight win and eighth in nine games. Dahlin, who assisted on Olofsson's winner, had driven the puck through Fleury's legs to tie it with 2:24 left in regulation. Tage Thompson scored his 31st goal, Dylan Cozens added his 13th and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves for the Sabres, who are 13-4-2 since Nov. 22.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman each had a goal with an assist for Minnesota, which lost for just the third time in 12 games (9-2-1). Brandon Duhaime, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno also scored.

Bruins 4, Sharks 2

David Pastrnak scored twice and Brad Marchand collected a goal and two assists to propel league-leading Boston to a road victory over San Jose.

Craig Smith also scored, while Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron each collected two assists for the Bruins, who are unbeaten in regulation in 13 games (10-0-3). Goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves, 15 of them in the third period.

Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro replied for the Sharks, who have only two wins in 10 games (2-5-3). Goalie James Reimer stopped 25 shots. Defenseman Erik Karlsson was held off the board and saw his team-record point streak snapped at 14 games.

