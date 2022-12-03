NHL roundup: Brady Tkachuk's OT goal lifts Senators past Rangers

[1/5] Dec 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Motte (14) and New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) battle for control of the puck in the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports















December 3 - Brady Tkachuk scored at 4:42 of overtime and had three points to help the Ottawa Senators rally for a 3-2 win against the host New York Rangers on Friday.

Tkachuk slipped the puck five-hole past Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway. Tkachuk also scored his 100th NHL goal to tie the game 2-2 with 49 seconds remaining in the third period, deflecting Thomas Chabot's shot.

The Senators captain also had an assist. Chabot had two assists and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Ottawa.

Vitali Kravtsov and Mika Zibanejad scored, and Shesterkin made 34 saves for the Rangers.

Predators 4, Islanders 1

Four players scored a goal apiece for Nashville, which won in Elmont, N.Y., to improve to 7-1-1 in its past nine games.

Filip Forsberg scored in the first period and Roman Josi added the eventual game-winner in the second for the Predators. Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund added empty-netters, with Duchene's goal the 300th of his career. Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 48 saves for the win.

Mathew Barzal scored in the third period for the Islanders, who lost their second straight despite logging 50 shots. Ilya Sorokin recorded 19 saves.

Blue Jackets 4, Jets 1

Patrik Laine returned to the lineup and tormented his former club with two goals as visiting Columbus cooled off Winnipeg.

Erik Gudbranson notched his 100th career point with a goal, Gustav Nyquist potted one, and Johnny Gaudreau assisted on three scores. Boone Jenner produced his 300th NHL point with the primary assist on Laine's second goal.

The Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois broke up the shutout bid with his 11th goal at 15:30 on a rebound.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.