NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins

[1/5] Mar 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his go ahead goal as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) (left) looks on during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports















March 12 - Garnet Hathaway scored with 6:06 remaining in regulation as the Boston Bruins overcame an early two-goal deficit to down the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history.

The Bruins reached 50 wins in 64 games, bettering the mark of 66 shared by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hathaway's first goal as a Bruin capped a strong overall performance by Boston's fourth line, as he drove hard to the net and buried the rebound of an A.J. Greer shot that popped out to the left crease.

Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which bounced back from a Thursday loss that broke a 10-game win streak. Boston's Linus Ullmark made 29 saves, including 15 in the third period. Andrew Copp and Alex Chiasson scored for the Red Wings, who fell to 1-6-1 in their last eight games. Magnus Hellberg stopped 35 Bruins shots.

Lightning 3, Blackhawks 1

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal -- his second of the game -- with 59.7 seconds left in a victory over visiting Chicago, but Tampa Bay lost star center Steven Stamkos to an injury.

Point, who has 11 goals in the past 11 games, extended his career-high mark to 43 this season by blistering a shot from the high slot off a pass from Nikita Kucherov for the winner. Brandon Hagel scored his 23rd goal of the season into an empty net with two seconds remaining. Taylor Raddysh scored a goal for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek was strong in net with 34 saves.

In a largely uneventful first period, the news became bad for the home side with just under three minutes remaining. Stamkos, 33, injured his left leg after getting fallen on by a Blackhawks player and getting up awkwardly during his sixth shift. As the team's captain regained his feet, his left knee buckled. The two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner then clutched the knee, left for the tunnel and headed to the dressing room.

Stars 4, Kraken 3 (OT)

Miro Heiskanen scored at 3:26 of overtime as Dallas rallied for a victory against host Seattle.

That came after the Stars' Joe Pavelski tallied at 18:50 of the third period to tie the score with the Dallas net empty and an extra attacker on the ice. Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, which improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 28 saves.

Jordan Eberle, Ryan Donato and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Seattle, which lost for just the second time in its past seven games (5-1-1). Vince Dunn added two assists. Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Predators 2, Kings 1 (SO)

Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in a shootout to help visiting Nashville to a victory against Los Angeles.

Tommy Novak scored in regulation and Matt Duchene had the lone goal in the shootout for the Predators, who improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Mikey Anderson scored and Pheonix Copley made 29 saves for the Kings, who had their season-long, five-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Colorado 3, Arizona 2 (OT)

Cale Makar scored 1:38 into overtime, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and the Avalanche beat the Coyotes in Denver.

Denis Malgin also scored, Mikko Rantanen had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 18 shots for the Avalanche.

MacKinnon set a franchise record with a goal in his ninth consecutive home game. Clayton Keller and Jack McBain each had a goal and Connor Ingram made 41 saves for Arizona, which was held without a shot in the third period and overtime.

Jets 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Mark Scheifele scored two goals - including the game-winner with 28 seconds left in overtime - as Winnipeg defeated host Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored twice and added one assist for Winnipeg. The Jets also got one goal and two assists from Nikolaj Ehlers, 44 saves by Connor Hellebuyck, three assists by Kyle Connor and two helpers by Blake Wheeler. Scheifele, who has a team-high 38 goals, rebounded his own shot for the winner past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (22 saves).

Florida, which had its season-high-tying, three-game win streak snapped, got two goals from Matthew Tkachuk and one each from Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal. Tkachuk has 30 goals, second-best on the team behind Carter Verhaeghe (32). The Panthers got two assists each from Brandon Montour and Aleksander Barkov.

Maple Leafs 7, Oilers 4

John Tavares had two goals and an assist and host Toronto came back to score five straight goals to defeat Edmonton.

Noel Acciari added two goals and Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists for the Maple Leafs, who were playing their first game after a 3-2 trip. William Nylander and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist. Matt Murray made 24 saves.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who completed a 2-2 road trip. Mattias Ekholm, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Hurricanes 0

Jonathan Quick made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season to lead Vegas over host Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Quick, obtained at the trade deadline from Los Angeles, improved to 3-0-0 with the Golden Knights with the 58th shutout of his career, moving him into a tie with John Roach for 21st place on the NHL's all-time shutout list. Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden scored goals.

Frederik Andersen stopped 20 of 23 shots for Metro Division-leading Carolina, which suffered just its eighth regulation home loss (23-8-2) of the season.

Rangers 2, Sabres 1

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal with 2:58 remaining in overtime as New York beat host Buffalo.

The Rangers controlled possession for the entire overtime and gained a power play with 3:48 remaining when Mika Zibanejad drew a hooking penalty on Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which has lost four games in a row but played significantly better defensively than Thursday's 10-4 home loss to the Dallas Stars.

Devils 3, Canadiens 1

Nico Hischier collected one goal and one assist to lead visiting New Jersey to a victory over Montreal.

Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, who are on a 6-1-1 run that has them two points back of the Carolina Hurricanes in the chase for top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Dawson Mercer collected one assist to run his point streak to 12 games. It is the longest point streak in franchise history for a player under 22. Goalie Akira Schmid made 23 saves.

Denis Gurianov scored for the injury-plagued Canadiens, who are winless in six games, five of them by one goal, and near the bottom of the league standings. Goalie Jake Allen stopped 34 shots in a strong outing that gave his club a chance.

Penguins 5, Flyers 1

Jake Guentzel and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh downed visiting Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh's Mike Sullivan became the 40th NHL coach to reach 400 career wins (400-234-15-87). Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker also scored, and Marcus Pettersson had two assists for the Penguins, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Kieffer Bellows scored for the Flyers, who have lost three straight. Goaltender Carter Hart made 27 saves. Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made 31 saves.

Blues 5, Blue Jackets 2

Jordan Kyrou scored a three-goal hat trick as visiting St. Louis defeated Columbus.

Sammy Blais had a goal and two assists for the Blues, who won for just the third time in their last 11 games.

St. Louis got two-point games from Brandon Saad (goal, assist), Brayden Schenn (two assists) and Robert Thomas (two assists). Thomas Greiss made 37 saves to earn the victory. Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost their fourth straight game. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and Michael Hutchinson made 19 saves.

Capitals 5, Islanders 1

Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period for visiting Washington, which bolstered its playoff hopes by pulling away for a win over New York in Elmont, N.Y.

Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie scored in the first period for the Capitals, who won for just the fourth time in 13 games (4-8-1). Washington is five points behind the Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the race for Eastern Conference wild-card berths. Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Pierre Engvall scored for the Islanders, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 22 saves.

Wild 5, Sharks 2

Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy all collected one goal and one assist to lead visiting Minnesota to a victory over San Jose.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild, who are on a 10-0-2 roll and sit two points behind the Dallas Stars for the top spot in the Central Division. Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves, 18 of them in the first period, while Ryan Hartman and John Klingberg both posted two assists.

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both netted one goal and one assist for the Sharks, who have one win in nine games (1-7-1) and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. Goalie James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

Canucks 5, Senators 2

Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals and Vancouver defeated visiting Ottawa for its fourth straight win.

J.T. Miller and Nils Aman each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Dakota Joshua had two assists and Thatcher Demko made 18 saves.

Claude Giroux and Nick Holden scored third-period goals for the Senators, who have lost two of their past three games after winning five straight. Tim Stutzle had two assists and Mads Sogaard made 25 saves for the Senators.

--Field Level Media











