NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal















January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

DeBrusk netted the winner with 2:24 left in regulation, following the play after Taylor Hall cut inside from the left wing and had a backhand shot stopped by Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Linus Ullmark (21-1-1) made 26 saves for Boston, holding off a late Pittsburgh flurry on which Evgeni Malkin beat him just after the final buzzer sounded.

Kasperi Kapanen scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh, which is now on a five-game losing streak (0-3-2). Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry exited the game with 4:30 left in the first period with an apparent lower-body injury. He did not return. DeSmith made 19 saves in relief.

Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period to snap a lengthy goal drought and Vegas extended Colorado's losing streak to four games with a win in Denver.

Roy had gone 17 games without a goal before scoring his sixth and seventh of the season to put Vegas up 3-1. Michael Amadio also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won four of their past six games (4-1-1). Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist while Artturi Lehkonen logged two assists for the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who have lost a season-high-tying four straight games (0-3-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Flyers 4, Ducks 1

Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to win his third straight start as visiting Philadelphia defeated Anaheim.

Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist while Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored goals for Philadelphia, which matched its season-high, three-game winning streak. Kevin Hayes and Noah Cates both added two assists.

Ryan Strome spoiled Ersson's bid for his first career shutout when he scored with 39.6 seconds remaining. John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who lost their second straight game and fell for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1).

