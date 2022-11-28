NHL roundup: Canucks win as Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT

[1/5] Nov 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates with left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) after scoring a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports















November 28 - Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a breakaway 1:12 into overtime to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

With San Jose in the midst of a line change, J.T. Miller fired a stretch pass to a wide-open Kuzmenko, who went in and fired a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen's glove side for the game-winner.

Kuzmenko, Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist and Kyle Burroughs also scored a goal for Vancouver, which completed a three-game sweep of a road trip that also included wins at Colorado and Vegas. Miller added two assists for the Canucks, who have won their last six in a row over San Jose.

Thatcher Demko made 32 saves to improve to 7-0-0 all-time against the Sharks.

Luke Kunin scored two goals and Logan Couture also scored for San Jose, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Erik Karlsson and Nick Bonino both added two assists and Kahkonen stopped 16 of 20 shots for the Sharks, who are 2-8-4 at home this season.

Senators 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime as Ottawa finished off a victory over host Los Angeles to win consecutive games for the first time since late October.

Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat also scored goals as Ottawa pulled off the Southern California sweep after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Cam Talbot had 25 saves for the Senators. Ottawa went 2-2-0 on their four-game West Coast road trip.

Arthur Kaliyev scored a pair of power-play goals for the Kings, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games (1-2-2). Jonathan Quick had 36 saves for Los Angeles, which lost to open a four-game homestand.

Wild 4, Coyotes 3

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as Minnesota built a three-goal lead before holding on to defeat visiting Arizona.

Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, who have won three of their past four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Kaprizov extended his point streak to nine games (five goals, nine assists). He has at least one assist in eight straight games, tying the Wild franchise record.

Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser scored for Arizona, which has lost six of seven and is 4-4-2 on a 14-game road trip. Matias Maccelli had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

Kraken 5, Ducks 4

Rookie Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists as Seattle defeated host Anaheim to extend its winning streak to five games.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, including the winner early in the third period, and Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn also scored as the Kraken improved to 7-1-1 on the road. Goaltender Martin Jones made 25 saves.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist and Derek Grant, Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim, which lost its second straight. Trevor Zegras had three assists and Cam Fowler had two.

Jets 7, Blackhawks 2

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen each scored twice to help Winnipeg to a win against host Chicago.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Josh Morrissey had three assists and Blake Wheeler had two assists for the Jets, who are 8-3-0 in their past 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves. Taylor Raddysh and Jujhar Khaira scored, and Petr Mrazek made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped seven straight (0-6-1).

Dubois made it 6-2 at 4:37 of the third period when his sharp angle shot from the low wall deflected off the stick of Chicago defenseman Filip Roos in front, and added his second when he tipped Morrissey's shot on the power play at 12:10.

