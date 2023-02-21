NHL roundup: Connor Hellebuyck (50 saves) guides Jets past Rangers

[1/4] Feb 20, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) defends the goal as New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and W left wing Kyle Connor (81) play for the puck during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports















February 21 - Connor Hellebuyck made a season-high 50 saves and the visiting Winnipeg Jets recorded a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets, who posted their fourth win in six games.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists while Pierre-Luc Dubois added a goal for Winnipeg. Josh Morrissey collected a pair of assists to set a single-season record for points by a defenseman (58) with the current Winnipeg franchise. Mason Appleton also contributed two assists.

Vincent Trocheck scored and New York's Igor Shesterkin made 17 saves, but the Rangers saw their 10-game points streak (8-0-2) end despite producing their most shots on goal this season. It was the Rangers' longest points streak since a 10-0-3 run early in the 2015-16 season.

Panthers 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

Carter Verhaeghe stole the puck and scored on a breakaway 1:42 into overtime as Florida defeated Anaheim at Sunrise, Fla.

Brothers Eric and Marc Staal each scored a goal for the Panthers, while Ryan Lomberg also scored. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

The Ducks, who have lost five straight games, got 51 saves from John Gibson, the NHL leader in losses (10-23-6). Gibson has made 50 saves twice in his past four games. Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Dmitry Kulikov each scored goals for Anaheim.

Bruins 3, Senators 1

David Pastrnak scored in the second and third periods to reach and surpass the 40-goal mark as Boston downed visiting Ottawa.

Pastrnak's 40th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie with 2:54 remaining in the second period. He padded the lead at 12:10 of the third, helping the Bruins to their fourth consecutive win. Charlie McAvoy assisted on all three Boston goals, and Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal in as many games since returning from injuries.

Claude Giroux scored the lone Ottawa goal. Kevin Mandolese made 29 saves in his second NHL contest for the Senators, who had their four-game point streak (3-0-1) snapped.

Sharks 4, Kraken 0

Evgeny Svechnikov and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist as San Jose earned a rare home victory by shutting out Seattle.

Noah Gregor and Michael Eyssimont also scored, Erik Karlsson had two assists and James Reimer made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season for San Jose, which improved its NHL-worst home record to 6-14-7.

Martin Jones, who played in San Jose from 2015-21, stopped 19 of 23 shots for the Kraken, who had a four-game points streak (3-0-1) snapped and missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with Vegas in the Pacific Division.

Flyers 4, Flames 3

Wade Allison scored a third-period game-winner as visiting Philadelphia recovered from a blown lead to beat Calgary and snap a four-game losing skid.

Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo both collected one goal and one assist, while Nicolas Deslauriers also scored and Scott Laughton collected two assists. Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to run his record to 6-0-0. Konecny, who leads the Flyers in goals and points, left the game late in the second period due to an upper-body injury after being on the receiving end of a hard check from MacKenzie Weegar.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane both netted one goal and one assist for Flames. Tyler Toffoli also scored and Noah Hanifin had two assists. Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 shots.

Islanders 4, Penguins 2

Brock Nelson scored twice and Anders Lee notched the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as visiting New York beat Pittsburgh.

The Islanders scored the only three goals of the third period to earn a come-from-behind win. Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist while Zach Parise logged two assists for the Islanders, who are 2-2-2 in their past six games. New York's Ilya Sorokin made 44 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker scored for the Penguins, who lost their third straight game. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, in his return after missing nine games because of an upper-body injury, made 28 saves. The game included a second-period scrum that resulted in 14 penalties to 10 players.

