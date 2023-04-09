NHL roundup: Connor McDavid hits 150 points in Oilers' win

[1/5] Apr 8, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores a goal during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports















April 9 - Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 150 points in a season, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to 13 games with a 6-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.

McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Steve Yzerman, Bernie Nicholls and Phil Esposito as the only NHL players to score 150 points in a season and the first since Lemieux in 1995-96.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Zach Hyman and Derek Ryan each had a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the Oilers, who are 12-0-1 during their longest point streak since the 2003-04 season. Tomas Hertl scored, and James Reimer made 29 saves for the Sharks, who have lost seven straight against the Oilers.

McDavid notched his 150th point when he scored with 1:44 left in the opening period for a 2-1 lead. He began the play by stealing the puck behind the San Jose net and passing it out front. The puck caromed in the slot before Warren Foegele made a backhand pass to McDavid coming out from behind the net and he scored with a one-timer.

Bruins 2, Devils 1

Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the opening 4:44 of the first period, and Boston held on to defeat New Jersey.

The Bruins matched the NHL record for single-season wins, a feat accomplished previously by Detroit in 1995-96 and Tampa Bay in 2018-19. Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for Boston, which has won five straight.

Jesper Bratt scored the lone goal and MacKenzie Blackwood made 38 stops for the Devils, who had won back-to-back games.

Avalanche 4, Kings 3

Denis Malgin scored two goals for visiting Colorado in a win against Los Angeles.

Alex Newhook and Brad Hunt also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves for the Avalanche, who have won 13 of 15 to keep pace with the Dallas Stars atop the Central Division standings.

Adrian Kempe had two goals and assisted on the third, Anze Kopitar had three assists and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves for the Kings, who have lost five of seven and lead the fourth-place Seattle Kraken by just two points in the Pacific Division.

Kraken 7, Blackhawks 3

Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists and both Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann added one of each as Seattle clinched at least the Western Conference's top wild-card playoff berth with a victory against visiting Chicago.

Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Kraken, who won their fourth consecutive game, and Jamie Oleksiak had three assists. Goaltender Martin Jones stopped 15 of 18 shots through two periods before leaving with an unspecified injury, and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third.

Seth Jones tallied twice and Lukas Reichel also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost 10 of their past 11 games in regulation. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Maple Leafs 7, Canadiens 1

Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist and Toronto routed visiting Montreal.

With three points, Marner reached a career-best 98 points for the season. John Tavares added two goals, Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and William Nylander scored once for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves for Toronto.

Johnathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault stopped 39 shots for the Canadiens.

Wild 5, Blues 3

Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist as Minnesota defeated visiting St. Louis in St. Paul, Minn.

Frederick Gaudreau, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who snapped a three-game winless streak. Gustav Nyquist had two assists for Minnesota and Filip Gustavsson made 37 saves.

Sammy Blais, Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues, who suffered just their third regulation loss in their last 13 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Coyotes 5, Ducks 4 (OT)

Barrett Hayton's goal with a minute remaining in overtime lifted Arizona to a win over Anaheim in Tempe, Ariz., ending the Coyotes' nine-game losing streak.

Clayton Keller collected his 37th goal and 48th assist of the season for the Coyotes. With two games left, Keller is one point shy of Keith Tkachuk's single-season franchise record set during the 1996-97 campaign. Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist and Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes.

Adam Henrique scored twice, Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists and Max Jones had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, whose losing streak reached a franchise-record 10 games. Derek Grant had two assists.

Penguins 5, Red Wings 1

Captain Sidney Crosby collected two goals and an assist to boost his NHL career point total to 1,500, lifting Pittsburgh to a road win over Detroit.

The Penguins stayed in the hunt for one of the final two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh entered the day one point behind Florida and the New York Islanders, but both of those teams won their games later Saturday.

Alex Nylander, Danton Heinen and Evgeni Malkin each scored a goal and Tristan Jarry made 19 saves for the Penguins. Pius Suter scored a goal and Ville Husso turned aside 23 shots for Detroit.

Sabers 4, Hurricanes 3

Tage Thompson's third-period goal broke a tie and Casey Mittelstadt had two goals as Buffalo defeated visiting Carolina to help keep alive their playoff hopes.

Rasmus Dahlin provided a goal and two assists as the Sabres try to stay in the mix for an Eastern Conference wild card. Goalie Devin Levi, in his fourth NHL game, made 31 saves.

Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight game. They remained first in the Metropolitan Division by one point over the New Jersey Devils, who lost later Saturday. Antti Raanta made 26 saves for Carolina.

Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (SO)

Roope Hintz scored in the second round of the shootout and Jake Oettinger thwarted all three attempts in the extra session to give Dallas a victory over visiting Vegas.

Hintz had the only score in the shootout after his wrist shot from the slot beat Jonathan Quick on his blocker side. Joel Kiviranta scored a goal and Oettinger finished with 19 saves for Dallas, which ended the day tied with Colorado for first place in the Central Division.

Brett Howden scored and Quick had 24 saves for Vegas, which saw its Pacific Division lead shrink to two points over Edmonton. The Oilers skated to a win over the San Jose Sharks earlier in the day.

Panthers 4, Capitals 2

Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal with 60 seconds left and third-string goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves as Florida defeated host Washington to extend its win streak to six.

Tkachuk's 40th goal of the season came from long distance. Using a screen from teammate Aleksander Barkov, he fired from the left boards, beating Capitals backup goalie Charlie Lindgren (33 saves). The Panthers also got goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Reinhart, the latter an empty-netter.

The Capitals, who were without star Alex Ovechkin due to an upper-body injury, lost their sixth straight game. Washington's goals came from Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson.

Jets 2, Predators 0

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots as Winnipeg shut out visiting Nashville and jumped over Calgary and into the lead for the second Western Conference wild-card berth by one point.

The Jets have three games remaining, the Flames have two, and the Predators, who are three points behind the Jets, also have three to play.

Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk were the goal scorers for Winnipeg. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 36 saves.

Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 0

Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider scored 1:41 apart in the first period and visiting New York kept alive its chance to finish second place in the Metropolitan Division. New York moved within two points of the second-place New Jersey Devils with the win. New Jersey dropped a 2-1 decision vs. the league-best Boston Bruins later Saturday.

Niko Mikkola scored his first goal of the season early in the third period and Mika Zibanejad collected two assists to give him 50 assists this season. Vincent Trocheck scored in the final minute of the third. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his third shutout this season and 11th of his career.

Columbus fell to 1-6-1 over its past eight contests and lost by at least four goals for the 15th time.

Senators 7, Lightning 4

Egor Sokolov's first career goal was the game-winner as host Ottawa broke a four-game losing skid in defeating Tampa Bay.

In just his third game this season and 11th in the NHL, Sokolov notched his first career marker at 2:07 of the third period for a 5-3 Senators lead. Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal and an assist and Mark Kastelic added one of each. Drake Batherson, Julian Gauthier, Patrick Brown and Claude Giroux (empty-netter) also scored for Ottawa.

Victor Hedman had a power-play goal and two assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel tallied on the man advantage, and Brayden Point also scored. Brian Elliott made 33 saves for Tampa Bay.

Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves to lift host New York over Philadelphia in Elmont, N.Y. Sorokin turned aside all eight shots he faced in the third period to secure his NHL-leading sixth shutout of the season and 16th career.

Brock Nelson scored his team-leading 34th goal and Hudson Fasching and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Samuel Bolduc also tallied for the Islanders, who are tied with the Florida Panthers for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia's Carter Hart yielded three goals on 18 shots before being relieved by Felix Sandstrom (two saves). The free-falling Flyers have lost six in a row overall (0-5-1) and 10 straight on the road (0-9-1).

Canucks 3, Flames 2 (SO)

Andrei Kuzmenko scored the only goal in the shootout as Vancouver dealt visiting Calgary's playoff hopes a blow.

Kuzmenko faked a low shot and then lifted the puck over sprawled Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom for the winner. Calgary is one point behind the Winnipeg Jets in the battle for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Elias Pettersson and Cole McWard also scored and Thatcher Demko finished with 41 saves for the Canucks, who played their final home game of the regular season. Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri scored and Markstrom turned aside 31 shots for the Flames, who had their three-game road win streak snapped.

