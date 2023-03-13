NHL roundup: Devils tie Hurricanes atop division after 3-0 win

[1/6] Mar 12, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) defends during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports















March 13 - Jesper Bratt scored twice and goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped all 32 shots he faced Sunday night as the host New Jersey Devils moved into a tie atop the Metropolitan Division with Carolina by beating the Hurricanes 3-0 in Newark, N.J.

Jack Hughes scored in the first for the Devils, who have won three straight and have 94 points. New Jersey has 44 wins, one more than the Hurricanes, while Carolina has a game in hand.

The shutout was the third of the season for Vanecek.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov recorded 20 saves for the Hurricanes, who were blanked for the second time in as many nights following a four-game winning streak. Carolina, which was shut out just twice in the first 63 games, has scored just one goal in its last three games.

Golden Knights 5, Blues 3

Pavel Dorofeyev earned his first two NHL points and goaltender Jiri Patera recorded his first NHL victory as visiting Vegas defeated St. Louis.

Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist and Patera made 30 saves for the Golden Knights, who have won six of their last seven games. William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist each for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored and Reilly Smith had two assists.

Jakub Vrana, Jordan Kyrou and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Flames 5, Senators 1

Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau all collected one goal and one assist to lead host Calgary to a win over Ottawa.

Noah Hanifin and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who snapped a five-game home losing streak to give their playoff hopes a boost. Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri both collected a pair of assists. Goaltender Jacob Markstom made 30 saves in another strong performance.

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who lost games on consecutive nights and have dropped three of their last four outings. Goalie Kevin Mandolese, in his third career game, stopped 34 shots.

Red Wings 5, Bruins 3

Dylan Larkin tallied a goal and two assists and host Detroit held off Boston to salvage a weekend split.

Alex Chiasson, Moritz Seider, Adam Erne and Andrew Copp also scored for the Red Wings, which avenged a 3-2 loss in Boston on Saturday. Lucas Raymond had two assists and Ville Husso made 30 saves.

Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist apiece for Boston, which clinched a playoff berth by beating Detroit on Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, Pavel Zacha posted two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

Penguins 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Kris Letang scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the top of the slot at 1:38 of overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over visiting New York.

Rickard Rakell and Jason Zucker also scored, and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 27 saves.

Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who had won two straight.

Jets 3, Lightning 2

Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron each scored in the second period to lift visiting Winnipeg past Tampa Bay.

Winnipeg's Nate Schmidt also scored a goal and fellow blueliner Brenden Dillon notched an assist in his 800th career game. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for the Jets, who have won two in a row after losing seven of their previous eight games (1-5-2).

The Lightning's Anthony Cirelli collected a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn also tallied and Brandon Hagel notched two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 19 shots for slumping Tampa Bay, which has lost 10 of its last 14 games (4-6-4).

Coyotes 5, Wild 4 (OT)

Clayton Keller poked in a rebound with 50.6 seconds left in overtime to give Arizona a victory over Minnesota in Tempe, Ariz.

Barrett Hayton, who finished with two goals and two assists, fired a shot from the top of the right circle that squirted through the pads of Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson and came to a stop behind him in the crease. Keller then raced in from the left side and backhanded the puck into the goal for his second of the night and 29th of the season.

Keller also had an assist, Brett Ritchie had a goal and two assists and Juuso Valimaki had two assists for Arizona, which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Karel Vejmelka finished with 30 saves. Ryan Reaves finished with a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist and fight), Connor Dewar had a goal and an assist and Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy also scored goals for Minnesota.

Predators 5, Ducks 4 (OT)

Tommy Novak capped his three-point night with the game-winning goal -- his second in the match -- 1:12 into overtime as Nashville earned a win over host Anaheim.

After Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros (33 saves) stopped a two-on-one Anaheim rush, Novak connected on his club's second two-on-zero breakaway in the overtime session. The top-line center took a pass from Philip Tomasino, who had a goal and an assist, and buried his 12th marker. Roman Josi handed out two assists to reach 600 career points and Colton Sissons dished two helpers for the Predators.

Anaheim opened its eight-game homestand by getting two goals from rookie Mason McTavish and one each from Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry. Cam Fowler had three assists while goalie John Gibson made 31 saves. McTavish's second goal -- his 16th this season -- evened the game with 26 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.