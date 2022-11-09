NHL roundup: Devils top Flames, run win streak to 7 games

[1/5] Nov 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) plays the puck against New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) and center Nico Hischier (13) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports















November 9 - Nico Hischier scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:10 left in the third period Tuesday night for the New Jersey Devils, who extended their longest winning streak in more than a decade by edging the Calgary Flames 3-2 in Newark, N.J.

The Devils have won seven straight -- their longest winning streak since winning eight straight from Feb. 6-22, 2011. The Flames have lost six straight (0-4-2), their lengthiest skid since losing six straight (0-5-1) from Nov. 9-21, 2019.

The Devils carried a 2-1 lead into the third and had the first three shots of the period before the Flames took 10 of the next 11. Calgary's surge included Tyler Toffoli scoring a power-play goal at the 5:13 mark, just 20 seconds after Miles Wood was penalized for hooking.

New Jersey goalie Vitek Vanecek covered up a shot by Nikita Zadorov about a half-minute before the Devils mounted an end-to-end rush. Devils winger Tomas Tatar, whose interception of a pass by Nick DeSimone deep in New Jersey's zone led to the hosts' first goal in the second period, got to a loose puck after a battle between teammate Jesper Bratt and Zadorov.

Islanders 4, Rangers 3

Anders Lee scored with 5:30 remaining in the third period as the Islanders rallied for a victory over the host Rangers.

The Islanders won for the seventh time in eight games (7-1-0) and beat the Rangers for the second time this season by pulling off their second straight third-period comeback and fifth comeback win overall.

Adam Pelech and Brock Nelson started the Islanders' comeback by getting goals -- Nelson's on a power play -- after power-play tallies by Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck in the second staked the Rangers to a 3-1 lead. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots and dropped to 1-6-1 lifetime against the Islanders.

Flyers 5, Blues 1

Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had one goal and one assist to lift host Philadelphia past reeling St. Louis.

Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak each added one goal for the Flyers, who won their second game in a row. :Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom received the start because Carter Hart was scratched earlier in the day due to an illness. Sandstrom made 27 saves for his first NHL win in his ninth start, his fourth start this season.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the lone goal for the Blues, who set a franchise record with their eighth consecutive regulation loss.

Canucks 6, Senators 4

Bo Horvat scored two goals and Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist to lead Vancouver to a win at Ottawa.

Ilya Mikheyev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jack Studnicka also scored for the Canucks, who won for the second time in three games. Vancouver's Conor Garland contributed two assists, and Spencer Martin made 37 saves.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators, who also got a goal apiece from Drake Batherson, Travis Hamonic and Claude Giroux. Alex DeBrincat had two assists for the Senators, who dropped their sixth straight game. Cam Talbot turned away 22 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and visiting Vegas defeated Toronto.

Smith, who tied the game with a short-handed goal in the third period, was put into the clear by Shea Theodore for the winning goal. Nicolas Roy and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won eight straight. William Karlsson added two assists.

Timothy Liljegren scored his first two goals of the season and Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak end. Erik Kallgren stopped 16 shots.

Coyotes 4, Sabres 1

Matias Maccelli, Liam O'Brien, and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist as Arizona recorded a road win over Buffalo. Lawson Crouse scored Arizona's other goal.

The Coyotes are 3-1-0 in their last four games, with wins in the first two contests of a 14-game road trip that runs through Dec. 7.

Tage Thompson scored the only goal for the Sabres, who have lost three consecutive games.

Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

Mike Hoffman scored two first-period goals, Jake Allen made 41 saves and visiting Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with a shootout victory over Detroit.

The Canadiens won the shootout 2-1 as Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki got the puck past Ville Husso. Montreal also killed off seven Wings power plays.

Austin Czarnik scored his first goal in a Detroit uniform and Lucas Raymond notched his fifth of the season for the Red Wings, who had won three straight. Husso stopped 31 shots.

Oilers 3, Lightning 2

Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals in the second period as the Oilers held on to beat host Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel and Alex Killorn scored, and Brayden Point had two assists. Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to 11 games with a helper on Hagel's tally. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves.

Oilers left winger Evander Kane was stable and transported to a local hospital for a procedure following a serious left wrist laceration in the second period.

Jets 5, Stars 1

Mark Scheifele scored two of Winnipeg's three goals over a 2:45 span of the second period as the surging Jets won their third in a row, defeating visiting Dallas.

After Jason Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the second period, Winnipeg scored four straight goals in the frame. Scheifele's goals sandwiched Pierre-Luc Dubois' tally, and Saku Maenalanen scored later in the second for the Jets, who are amid a 6-0-1 stretch.

Dallas, which had outscored its opponents 18-6 during a three-game winning streak entering play Tuesday, seemed shellshocked following the results of the second period. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots for the Stars.

--Field Level Media











