NHL roundup: Devils top Leafs in OT for 11th straight win

November 18 - Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime and the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night for their 11th straight win.

Sharangovich scored on the rebound of a shot by Jack Hughes for his fourth goal of the season. William Nylander had tied the game for Toronto late in the third period.

The Devils matched the second-longest single-season winning streak in team history, a run from March 28-April 18, 2006. (The Devils also won the season opener the following season to run the streak to 12.) The team record is 13 consecutive wins in the 2000-01 season.

Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots in the win. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 5-1-2 in their past eight games.

Blues 5, Capitals 4 (SO)

Thomas Greiss made 47 saves plus five shootout stops as resurgent St. Louis edged visiting Washington for its fifth straight victory.

Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and notched the decisive shootout goal in the sixth round for the Blues. Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Ryan O'Reilly also scored, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists.

John Carlson scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists and Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals, who are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. Dylan Strome had two assists for Washington, and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

Red Wings 7, Sharks 4

David Perron notched a goal and two assists to help Detroit end a four-game losing streak with a win in San Jose.

Dominik Kubalik and Pius Suter each had a goal and an assist, and Ville Husso made 21 saves for the Red Wings, who scored more than three goals for the first time in 12 games. Filip Hronek, Jake Walman, Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider also tallied goals.

Erik Karlsson recorded a goal and three assists, Kevin Labanc had a goal and assist, and James Reimer made 14 saves for the Sharks, whose three-game winning streak came to a halt.

Kraken 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Defenseman Justin Schultz scored twice, including the winner at 3:39 of overtime, as Seattle defeated visiting New York.

Jared McCann also scored, Jordan Eberle had two assists and Martin Jones made 28 saves as the Kraken snapped a two-game losing streak.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Mika Zibanejad also tallied for the Rangers, who opened a four-game West Coast trip. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots.

Penguins 6, Wild 4

Sidney Crosby scored twice and posted one of his two assists on Kris Letang's first goal of the season as Pittsburgh beat Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Brock McGinn and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Penguins, who are 3-1-1 since an 0-6-1 rut. Jake Guentzel recorded two assists and an empty-net goal. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves to end a personal 0-3-2 skid.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two and Brandon Duhaime and Matt Dumba also scored for Minnesota, which has dropped three straight during a 2-4-1 stretch. With Wild star and ex-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury out due to an upper-body injury, Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots.

Predators 5, Islanders 4

Rookie Juuso Parssinen scored two goals and set up another and captain Romani Josi notched four assists to lift host Nashville past New York.

Colton Sissons, Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Predators and Juuse Saros made 29 saves. Ryan McDonagh, 33, had an assist while playing in his 800th NHL game to fuel the Predators, who have won the first three contests on their five-game homestand.

Adam Pelech and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each collected a goal and an assist for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck also scored, and Ilya Sorokin turned aside 26 shots for New York, which had a two-game winning streak end.

Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 1

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, Logan Thompson stopped 25 of 26 shots and Phil Kessel extended his NHL-record ironman streak to 1,000 games as Vegas defeated Arizona in Las Vegas.

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak with its eighth straight home victory over the Coyotes.

Clayton Keller scored a goal and Karel Vejmelka finished with 35 saves for Arizona, which lost its third straight game.

Stars 6, Panthers 4

Roope Hintz scored twice as Dallas started hot and held on for the win in Sunrise, Fla.

Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood sustained a back injury with 5:55 left in the second period and was taken off on a stretcher. Jake Oettinger finished the game for Dallas, making 18 saves. The Stars got first-period goals from Hintz, Nils Lundkvist, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Hintz scored again in the second period, and Ty Dellandrea got an empty-netter with 18 seconds left.

Florida was without star center Aleksander Barkov, who sat out due to a non-COVID illness. Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers.

Lightning 4, Flames 1

Nikita Kucherov scored twice, Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist and Tampa Bay swept its three-game homestand by beating Calgary.

Philippe Myers netted his first Tampa Bay goal, Mikhail Sergachev handed out two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 40 shots.

Elias Lindholm scored and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 of 23 shots for the Flames, who dropped to 2-6-2 over their past 10 games.

Jets 3, Ducks 2

Kyle Connor completed his hat trick with 54 seconds remaining and Winnipeg defeated visiting Anaheim.

Connor, who entered the game with two goals on the season, scored the winner with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Mark Scheifele behind the goal line with 54 seconds to play. Scheifele had two assists for the Jets, who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves as Winnipeg won its fifth straight at home.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who were looking for their second two-game winning streak of the season. John Gibson made 29 saves.

Bruins 4, Flyers 1

David Krejci scored a pair of third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 22 saves as Boston beat visiting Philadelphia.

Tomas Nosek and Jake DeBrusk also lit the lamp as Boston took a 1-0 lead after two periods and extended it with three goals during the final frame. Nick Foligno and Pavel Zacha each assisted on two goals for the Bruins, who have won five straight games and 12 of their past 13.

Owen Tippett scored and Carter Hart stopped 28 shots as Philadelphia fell to 0-4-1 in its past five.

Blue Jackets 6, Canadiens 4

Sean Kuraly scored twice, including a tiebreaking goal in a frenetic third period, as Columbus skated past visiting Montreal.

Kuraly's empty-net goal with 2:13 left capped a four-goal third period for Columbus, which won for the third time in four games (3-0-1) following a five-game losing streak. Columbus also got goals from Cole Sillinger, Gustav Nyquist, Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots.

Jordan Harris, Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who lost their second straight after a three consecutive wins. Sam Montembeault made 23 saves.

Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to lift Colorado past Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes dominated portions of regulation, but the Avalanche took a turnover in overtime and made it count on Lehkonen's shot from the right side. season. Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook scored in regulation for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz made 46 saves.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each scored their eighth goals of the season for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta had 11 saves.

