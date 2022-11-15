NHL roundup: Flames hold off Kings 6-5

[1/5] Nov 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) screens in front of Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports















November 15 - Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-5 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for the Flames, who have won two in a row.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary, and Nazem Kadri registered two assists.

Arthur Kaliyev scored two goals, Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots for the Kings, whose four-game winning streak ended. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kemp added Los Angeles' other goals, and Drew Doughty logged two assists.

Islanders 4, Senators 2

Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist and Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves as New York won at Ottawa.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal recorded two assists while Oliver Wahlstrom and ex-Senator Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored. Brock Nelson added an empty-netter for the Islanders, who have 10 wins in their past 11 meetings with Ottawa.

Claude Giroux extended his point streak to nine games with a goal and an assist and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators, are in a 1-7-1 rut. Tim Stutzle logged two assists for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot stopped 31 shots.

Blues 3, Avalanche 2

Rob Thomas had a goal and an assist, Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad also scored and St. Louis beat Colorado in Denver.

Jordan Binnington had 45 saves and Pavel Buchnevich added two assists for the Blues, who have won three straight.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, Artturi Lehkonen also scored, Cale Makar had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 36 shots for the Avalanche, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 0

Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist to lead Carolina to a victory at Chicago.

Andrei Svechnikov scored and Brent Burns added two assists, while Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves to earn his first career shutout in his fifth career start, including one in last season's playoffs.

Petr Mrazek made 29 stops for the Blackhawks, who fell to 1-2-1 in the past four games.

