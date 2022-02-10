NHL roundup: Flames' Jacob Markstrom posts NHL-best 8th shutout

2022-02-10 08:44:39 GMT+00:00 - Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for his league-leading eighth shutout of the season as the Calgary Flames cruised to a 6-0 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals and Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists for the Flames, who have won four games in a row and six of their past seven.

Matthew Tkachuk contributed a goal and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored goals and Noah Hanifin chipped in with two assists.

Markstrom, a 32-year-old veteran playing his 12th season in the NHL, entered the season with just eight shutouts in his career.

Robin Lehner finished with 27 saves for Vegas, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. It was the third time the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights were shut out this season.

Islanders 6, Canucks 3

New York scored five goals in an explosive first period before withstanding a rally by host Vancouver.

New York's Zach Parise, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored in a 31-second span early in the first before Casey Cizikas and Mathew Barzal added goals later in the period. Matt Martin scored in the third for the Islanders, who played for the first time since a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 2.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in the first period before Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn scored in the second for the Canucks, who dropped the second game of a back-to-back home set.

Red Wings 6, Flyers 3

Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Pius Suter each had one goal and one assist to lift Detroit past host Philadelphia.

Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov added one goal each and Moritz Seider contributed two assists for the Red Wings. Detroit picked up its first regulation victory at Philadelphia since Jan. 25, 1997, the same season the Red Wings swept the Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton scored one goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Stars 4, Predators 3

Luke Glendening's go-ahead goal at 3:24 of the third period gave Dallas a win against visiting Nashville. Glendening broke the game's third tie when he beat Juuse Saros from the right circle to finish a two-on-one break.

Jason Robertson scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and John Klingberg contributed two assists for the Stars, who have won six of their past eight games. Jake Oettinger finished with 20 saves.

Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Duchene and Yakov Trenin scored while Roman Josi logged two assists. Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who had their five-game point streak (4-0-1) snapped.

Blackhawks 4, Oilers 1

Alex DeBrincat scored a goal and assisted on two others for visiting Chicago in a win against Edmonton.

Dylan Strome, Brandon Hagel and Kirby Dach each had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves for the Blackhawks, who were playing for the first game since Feb. 2.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who were coming off a 4-0 home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday in their first game after the All-Star break.

Coyotes 5, Kraken 2

Nick Schmaltz scored twice and Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves as Arizona defeated host Seattle.

Phil Kessel, Anton Stralman and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Coyotes, who won for just the second time in their past nine games. Kessel and Galchenyuk added an assist apiece.

Colin Blackwell and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Kraken, both on assists from Yanni Gourde. Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 of 25 shots.

