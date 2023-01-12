NHL roundup: Flyers stay hot behind Travis Konecny's hat trick

[1/5] Jan 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) acknowledges the crowd after being named the gameÕs ÔFirst StarÕ against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports















January 12 - Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday.

Scott Laughton added one goal and two assists and Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals. Washington goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots.

Kings 4, Sharks 3

Quinton Byfield scored for the first time this season and added an assist as Los Angeles beat visiting San Jose to complete a sweep of the three-game season series.

It is the first season sweep of the Sharks for the Kings, who moved to 10-2-1 in their past 13 games and ended the night tied for the most points in the Western Conference at 56.

Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Vilardi and Drew Doughty potted goals, and sizzling goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 27 shots to improve to 10-1-0 in his past 11 starts. Timo Meier scored his 24th goal and had an assist, and Nick Bonino and Tomas Hertl hit the net for the Sharks. Netminder James Reimer made 33 saves as San Jose fell to 3-6-3 in the past 12 games.

Maple Leafs 2, Predators 1

Mitchell Marner scored on a power-play late in the third period and Toronto defeated visiting Nashville.

Marner scored his 16th goal of the season on a deft pass from William Nylander at 18:45 of the third as Mark Jankowski was serving a double-minor for high-sticking. John Tavares added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won three in a row. Nylander had two assists.

Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who had a four-game winning streak end. Both goaltenders were solid, with Matt Murray stopping 32 shots for Toronto and Juuse Saros making 33 saves for Nashville.

Oilers 6, Ducks 2

Dylan Holloway and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored goals less than five minutes into the game and visiting Edmonton turned a four-goal first period into a victory over Anaheim.

Connor McDavid added a goal and an assist in the opening period, as Edmonton rebounded from a rough game on special teams two nights earlier against the Los Angeles Kings.

Klim Kostin scored twice and Leon Draisaitl had a goal for the Oilers, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 21 saves. Edmonton had a 53-23 advantage in shots on goal.

--Field Level Media











