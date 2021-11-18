NHL roundup: Garnet Hathaway's late goals propel Caps to win

Nov 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates with right wing Daniel Sprong (10) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-18 08:10:08 GMT+00:00 - Garnet Hathaway scored two goals late in the third period and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Hathaway gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:30, then added an empty-net goal at 18:42. All five of Hathaway's goals have come in his past four games.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves to earn his second shutout of the season for the Capitals, who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. John Carlson had two assists for Washington, which was playing the second of back-to-back games after an overtime loss at Anaheim on Tuesday.

Jonathan Quick made 36 saves for the Kings, who saw their eight-game point streak (7-0-1) end as they opened a seven-game homestand.

Avalanche 4, Canucks 2

Rantanen and Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists each, and visiting Colorado used three power-play goals to beat Vancouver.

Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar contributed a goal and an assist apiece while Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots for Colorado, which has won three straight.

Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, Conor Garland also scored and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Blackhawks 4, Kraken 2

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and Alex DeBrincat had a "Gordie Howe hat trick" -- a goal, an assist and a fight -- as Chicago won at Seattle.

Patrick Kane added a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who improved to 4-0-0 under interim coach Derek King. Seth Jones and Jake McCabe also scored for Chicago.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde recorded third-period goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 of 18 shots as the expansion Kraken took their fifth consecutive defeat.

--Field Level Media

