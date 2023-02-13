NHL roundup: Golden Knights score five in third to rout Ducks

[1/5] Feb 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (29) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports















February 13 - Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Paul Cotter and Brett Howden also scored goals for Vegas, which increased its Pacific Division lead to three points with its third consecutive victory. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each added two assists.

Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights to improve to 5-0-1 all-time against the Ducks.

Isac Lundestrom had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson, coming off a franchise-record 53-save performance in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday, finished with 32 saves.

Canadiens 6, Oilers 2

Alex Belzile scored his first career NHL goal and Jordan Harris recorded his first career two-goal game as host Montreal held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet and claimed a victory over Edmonton.

Josh Anderson, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Canadiens, while Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin both collected two assists.

Goaltender Jake Allen sparkled while making 29 saves, including seven against McDavid, who saw his point streak snapped at 15 games. Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane found the net for the Oilers.

Kraken 4, Flyers 3

Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift Seattle past host Philadelphia.

Jordan Eberle had one goal and one assist and Eeli Tolvanen added a goal for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alex Wennberg contributed two assists and Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves.

Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have dropped two straight. James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Brown each added one goal. Tippett and van Riemsdyk each had shots blocked in the final 10 seconds.

Sharks 4, Capitals 1

Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists for visiting San Jose in a win over Washington.

Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov each had a goal and an assist and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 12 of 13 shots for the Sharks before leaving with an upper-body injury late in the second period. Aaron Dell replaced him and stopped all eight shots.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves for the Capitals.

