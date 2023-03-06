NHL roundup: Ivan Barbashev nets pair as Knights edge Canadiens

[1/3] Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports















March 6 - Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his Vegas debut as the Golden Knights withstood a three-goal third period by the Montreal Canadiens to hold on for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

It was the first two-goal game of the season for Barbashev. Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which broke a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Los Angeles and moved into the top spot in the Western Conference with its third straight win.

Mike Matheson, Alex Belzile and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Montreal. Jake Allen, playing his 100th game in a Canadiens uniform, finished with 24 saves.

The two teams scored three goals in a 58-second span in the third. Barbashev made it 4-1 on a rebound of a Michael Amadio shot that bounced in off his chest and barely across the goal line before Belzile answered just 23 seconds later with a wrist shot and Harvey-Pinard followed with his eighth goal of the season to make it 4-3. Montreal pulled Allen for an extra attacker and nearly tied it with 1:22 left but Mike Hoffman's shot from the bottom of the left circle bounced off the near post.

Hurricanes 6, Lightning 0

Teuvo Teravainen posted a hat trick and Carolina rarely gave Tampa Bay a scoring chance in a shutout victory in Raleigh, N.C.

Andrei Svechnikov, newcomer Shayne Gostisbehere and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the 14th time in their last 17 games. Kotkaniemi had four assists, Martin Necas provided three and Gostisbehere had two. Frederik Andersen needed just 14 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career.

Tampa Bay has lost five consecutive games, going 0-4-1 in that span. The Lightning didn't register a second-period shot on goal, going to the third period with just four for the game. It marked the sixth time in Carolina franchise history that an opponent went an entire period without a shot on goal.

Flyers 3, Red Wings 1

Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Scott Laughton each scored one goal to lift host Philadelphia past Detroit.

Laughton scored an empty-net goal at 18:12 of the third period in his 500th career game to seal the victory. The Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 10 games (2-6-2). Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 25 saves.

David Perron scored the lone goal for the struggling Red Wings, who have dropped six in a row (0-5-1). Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso stopped 34 shots.

Devils 5, Coyotes 4 (OT)

Timo Meier scored in his New Jersey debut, Jesper Boqvist recorded his first career two-goal game and Nico Hischier scored 23 seconds into overtime as the Devils beat Arizona in Tempe, Ariz.

Damon Severson had a goal with an assist for the Devils, who are 19-4-4 since Dec. 30.

Rookie Matias Maccelli, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain and Zack Kassian scored for the Coyotes, who got 35 saves from Connor Ingram. However, they have lost three straight and five of six.

Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Yanni Gourde scored 1:24 into overtime, Alex Wennberg and Brandon Tanev also scored and Seattle rallied to beat Colorado in Denver.

Jaden Schwartz had two assists and Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves for Seattle. The Kraken swept their four-game road trip.

Nathan MacKinnon and Denis Malgin had goals and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 32 shots for the Avalanche, who have lost three in a row.

