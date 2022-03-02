NHL roundup: Jets blow 4-goal lead, come back to rout Habs

Mar 1, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montenbeault (35) makes a save on a shot by Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp (9) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-02 07:57:33 GMT+00:00 - Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday.

After Josh Anderson scored Montreal's fourth straight goal at 4:08 of the second period -- capping his first career hat trick -- to tie the game at 4-4, Winnipeg eventually regained the form it had shown while scoring on four of its first six shots through the first 9:13 of the contest.

Third-period goals from Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Paul Stastny provided a cushion for Winnipeg, which went 3-for-6 on the power play to match its highest-scoring game of the season. The Jets won back-to-back contests for the first time since Feb. 16-17.

Dubois had a goal and two assists while teammates Stastny, Copp, Adam Lowry, Nate Schmidt and Evgeny Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist. Kyle Connor notched three assists while Blake Wheeler had two helpers.

Avalanche 5, Islanders 3

Devon Toews had a goal and two assists against his former team, Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, and Colorado beat New York.

Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Johnson also scored, Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots for Colorado.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also had goals and Zack Parise had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin had 39 saves.

Golden Knights 3, Sharks 1

Reilly Smith scored two goals to lead Vegas past San Jose in Las Vegas.

Keegan Kolesar also scored a goal and Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had two assists for Vegas, which won its 11th consecutive regular-season meeting with the Sharks dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Noah Gregor scored for San Jose, which was playing its sixth game over a 10-day span. Zach Sawchenko stopped 18 of 20 shots after replacing starting goaltender James Reimer, who departed with a lower-body injury after turning aside 10 of 11 shots in the first period.

Ducks 4, Bruins 3

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining, lifting Anaheim past visiting Boston.

Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique also scored while Ryan Getlaf registered three assists for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game skid. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.

Nick Foligno, Brandon Carlo and David Pastrnak tallied for the Bruins, who saw their season-high-tying, five-game winning streak end. Tomas Nosek had two assists, and Linus Ullmark stopped 24 of 28 shots.

Lightning 5, Senators 2

Brayden Point scored and dished out three assists as Tampa Bay shrugged off a slow start by rallying with five unanswered goals to beat visiting Ottawa.

Nikita Kucherov produced a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos scored his 174th career power-play goal to move past Jean Beliveau and Ray Bourque for 30th on the all-time lidt. Corey Perry and Mikhail Sergachev also tallied for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to win his fourth straight game.

Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford netted goals, but Ottawa fell to 3-6-1 in its past 10 games. Matt Murray stopped 17 of 22 shots.

Oilers 3, Flyers 0

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had one goal and one assist to lift Edmonton past host Philadelphia.

Kailer Yamamoto added one goal for the Oilers. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves to earn his sixth career shutout.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 29 shots.

Flames 5, Wild 1

Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist as Calgary cruised by Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Johnny Gaudreau added two assists as Calgary beat Minnesota for the second time in four nights as part of a home-and-home set. The Flames have won 12 of their past 13 games. Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 of 33 shots to improve to 25-11-5.

Marcus Foligno scored the lone goal for Minnesota, which dropped its fourth game in a row. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot turned aside 22 of 26 shots and fell to 19-12-1.

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime as host Detroit ended Carolina's five-game winning streak.

Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.

Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 37 saves.

Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3

Patrik Laine's goal early in the third period proved to be the game-winner as host Columbus edged New Jersey.

Jake Christiansen's first NHL goal tied the game in the first for the Blue Jackets, who took the lead for good on Oliver Bjorkstrand's goal later in the period. Boone Jenner gave Columbus its first two-goal lead early in the second before Laine scored his 14th goal in his last 13 games -- the most goals in a 13-game span in team history.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets snapped a two-game losing streak.

--Field Level Media

