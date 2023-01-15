NHL roundup: Kraken use huge 2nd period to down Blackhawks

[1/4] Jan 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) look for the puck in the Calgary zone during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports















January 15 - Jared McCann netted his first career hat trick, scoring twice in Seattle's six-goal first period, and the Kraken went on to defeat the host Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night.

The Kraken won their franchise-record eighth game in a row and completed a 7-0-0 road swing -- the first time in NHL history a team won seven consecutive games on a single trip.

Rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added a goal and an assist and Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken. Goaltender Martin Jones made 22 saves.

Jonathan Toews, Isaak Phillips, Max Domi, Taylor Raddysh and Patrick Kane scored for Chicago, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Flames 6, Stars 5

Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and Chris Tanev collected one goal and one assist apiece as visiting Calgary rode a four-goal second period to a victory over Dallas.

Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 29 saves in what became a nail-biting finish.

Dallas' Joe Pavelski recorded two goals and an assist and Tyler Seguin had one of each. Captain Jamie Benn and Colin Miller also scored a goal for the Stars, who trailed 6-1 before mounting a ferocious third-period comeback that fell just short. Goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 shots.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 3

Matt Grzelcyk scored with 1:16 left in the third period to lift host Boston past Atlantic Division rival Toronto.

Grzelcyk scored his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 28, firing a bomb from above the left circle with David Krejci screening Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray.

Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and A.J. Greer also scored for the Bruins, who got an 18-save effort from goaltender Linus Ullmark. Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist to lead the Maple Leafs in a second straight loss.

Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 3

Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead Columbus to a road win over Detroit.

The Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak. Columbus scored three goals in a span of 2:43 to take a 3-0 lead in the first period, with Laine tallying two of those markers. Vladislav Gavrikov netted the other goal during that stretch.

Detroit got on the board with 14:10 remaining in the third period, cutting the Columbus lead to 4-1 when a puck went off Columbus defenseman Mathieu Olivier, who tried to clear the puck, and into the net. The goal was credited to Detroit's Olli Maatta. Jake Walman and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings.

Panthers 4, Canucks 3

Florida scored three unanswered second-period goals, rallying for a one-goal win over Vancouver in Sunrise, Fla.

Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov each scored one goal for Florida. Ekblad also had one assist. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had an assist to extend his point streak to six games. He has five goals and five assists during that span.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 35 saves, survived a shaky start to earn the victory. Jack Studnicka, Tyler Myers and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, who got 30 saves from Spencer Martin. Elias Pettersson added a pair of assists.

Islanders 2, Canadiens 1

Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored early in the first period for host New York, which snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Montreal.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves for the Islanders, who moved past the Pittsburgh Penguins -- who lost Saturday at Carolina -- into the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins have two games in hand on New York, which was 0-3-1 in its previous four games.

Nick Suzuki scored in the third for the Canadiens, who have lost 12 of 15 (3-11-1). Goalie Sam Montembeault recorded 36 saves in defeat.

Flyers 3, Capitals 1

Scott Laughton had one goal and an assist to lift Philadelphia over host Washington.

James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison each added one goal for the Flyers, who have won seven of eight. Philadelphia also won its fifth straight on the road.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 39 saves. Travis Konecny had his career-high 10-game point streak come to an end. Alex Ovechkin scored the lone goal for the Capitals. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 22 shots.

Hurricanes 2, Penguins 1

Frederik Andersen made 34 saves and Carolina defeated Pittsburgh in Raleigh, N.C.

Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored for Carolina, which won its second straight game. Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh and Casey DeSmith made 34 saves in the loss. The Penguins have lost back-to-back contests.

Andersen would have pitched a shutout, but in the third period on a harmless puck bouncing toward the net, he attempted to clear it baseball style and it caromed off Rakell and into the net. Andersen made some amends with about a minute remaining, making a pair of difficult saves while scrambling when the Penguins were pushing for the tying goal.

Avalanche 7, Senators 0

Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook had two goals and an assist each, Pavel Francouz had 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career and Colorado beat Ottawa in Denver.

Mikko Rantanen also scored twice, Brad Hunt had a goal and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists for Colorado, which ended a four-game home losing streak.

Anton Forsberg turned away 26 shots for the Senators.

Lightning 4, Blues 2

Brayden Point scored twice and earned an assist as visiting Tampa Bay dispatched St. Louis.

Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won seven of their last nine games. Steven Stamkos earned an assist, but just missed on several bids to score his 500th career goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to earn the victory.

Tyler Pitlick and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves. Stamkos had two looks at an empty net with Binnington pulled for an extra attacker, but he had his stick lifted on one chance and Justin Faulk blocked his other shot attempt.

Sabres 5, Predators 3

Kyle Okposo broke a tie in the third period, and visiting Buffalo defeated Nashville.

Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who have lost three straight. Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

Wild 2, Coyotes 1

Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period to fuel Minnesota to a victory over reeling Arizona in St. Paul, Minn.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves to improve to 2-0-0 against Arizona this season and 17-9-1 with three shutouts in his career versus the Coyotes. The former Vezina Trophy recipient and three-time Stanley Cup champion turned aside 20 shots in a 4-3 win over Arizona on Nov. 27.

Lawson Crouse scored in the third period and Connor Ingram turned aside 25 shots for the Coyotes, who extended their season-high losing skid to eight games. Arizona has been outscored 33-15 during that stretch.

Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist to lead Edmonton to a victory over Vegas in Las Vegas.

It was the 50th two-goal game of Draisaitl's career. Klim Kostin scored, Zach Hyman had two assists and Jack Campbell finished with 27 saves for the Oilers, who won their third straight game and closed to within seven points of the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights.

Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar and William Karlsson scored goals and Logan Thompson made 33 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights fell to 5-7-2 against Pacific Division foes this season, including six consecutive losses. Edmonton, playing the second game of a back-to-back that began with a 7-1 victory at San Jose on Friday, needed just 1:42 to take a 2-0 lead.

Devils 5, Kings 2

Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist for visiting New Jersey in a win against Los Angeles.

Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula, Nikita Okhotiuk and Jesper Bratt also scored. Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves in his first appearance since Jan. 1 for the Devils, who have won four in a row to improve to 17-2-1 on the road this season. Jack Hughes had two assists to give him 54 points on the season (28 goals, 26 assists), the most through 43 games in Devils history.

Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored, Drew Doughty had two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings, who were also trying to win four in a row and match their longest win streak of the season.

--Field Level Media











