NHL roundup: Oilers blank Kings in G7 to advance

May 14, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

May 15 - Connor McDavid scored once and added an assist while goaltender Mike Smith recorded the shutout as the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 2-0 Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Smith made 29 saves to earn his second shutout of the series and sixth playoff goose egg in his career. Cody Ceci scored the series-winning goal.

Jonathan Quick was outstanding for the Kings while stopping 39 shots, but his teammates couldn't find the offense to win the Western Conference first-round series.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Edmonton, which advanced past the opening round for the first time since 2017, will face the winner of the series between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, who meet in Game 7 on Sunday.

The Oilers held the bulk of the momentum all game, especially in a one-sided second period in which they outshot the visitors 24-11. They were finally rewarded at 13:15 of the middle frame when Ceci moved to the right face-off dot for a pass from McDavid and lifted a top-shelf wrist shot for his first goal of the playoffs.

With his assist, McDavid -- by far the most dominating skater on the ice -- is the first Oilers players with 10 helpers in a playoff series since Mark Messier in the 1989 Smythe Division semifinal against the Kings.

Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

Max Domi had two goals and an assist to help Carolina fend off and eliminate visiting Boston with a win in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The Hurricanes withstood a goal and ensuring flurry in the final 22 seconds to seal the win. Domi's output matched the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise record for most points in a Game 7.

Carolina will face the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1

Nicholas Paul scored his first two career playoff goals and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Toronto to take the first-round playoff series in seven games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots in a strong effort in goal for the Lightning, whose pursuit of a third straight Stanley Cup remains alive.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs, who have not won a first-round playoff series in seven attempts since 2004. Jack Campbell made 23 saves for Toronto.

-Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.