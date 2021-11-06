NHL roundup: Oilers pull out wild OT win over Rangers

Nov 3, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a first period goal against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-06 07:03:19 GMT+00:00 - Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid produced the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night.

Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games to start the season, overcoming deficits of 4-1 and 5-4, forging a 5-5 tie on McDavid's highlight-reel goal on which he beat four defenders.

Draisaitl, McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who also got two goals from Jesse Puljujarvi and one from Zach Hyman. Darnell Nurse had three assists, and Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves for the win.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers, and Filip Chytil, Kevin Rooney and Chris Kreider had one goal apiece. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots as New York lost in overtime for the second game in a row.

Jets 5, Blackhawks 1

Kyle Connor scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season and added an assist as host Winnipeg defeated Chicago.

Paul Stastny, Neal Pionk, Dominic Toninato and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored and Andrew Copp had three assists for the Jets, who extended their points streak to seven games (6-0-1). Goaltender Eric Comrie, subbing for the ill Connor Hellebuyck, made 17 saves.

MacKenzie Entwistle scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who remained winless (0-5-1) in six games on the road. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 of 33 shots.

Kings 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Alex Iafallo was the overtime hero as host Los Angeles Kings beat slumping New Jersey for its fourth straight win.

Adrian Kempe and Arthur Kailyev also scored for the Kings, who began the current streak after losing six straight games. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 21 saves.

Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha found the net for the Devils, who have lost three straight games -- although two in extra time -- and four of five. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots in his season debut.

Predators 3, Canucks 2

Mikael Granlund had two assists and rookie Philip Tomasino scored a game-winning goal on a power play as Nashville collected a road win over Vancouver.

With the game tied 2-2 in the final minute of the second period, Luke Kunin's pass found a wide-open Tomasino in front of Vancouver's net for the go-ahead score. The 20-year-old Tomasino already has three goals and an assist in his first nine NHL games.

Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored for Nashville, which is 5-1-0 in its past six games. Juuse Saros stopped 26 of 28 shots for his fifth win of the season. Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander each scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of 28 shots.

Ducks 3, Coyotes 1

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist as host Anaheim sent Arizona to its 11th straight loss to open the season.

Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored for the Ducks, who have registered points in five consecutive games (3-0-2). Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves but lost his shutout bid with eight seconds left in the game.

Anaheim's Troy Terry had an assist and extended his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, six assists), tied for the longest in the NHL. Shayne Gostisbehere scored and Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots for Arizona, which has scored one goal or been shut out in each of its past five games.

--Field Level Media

