NHL roundup: Panthers overturn 3-goal deficit vs. Sabres

Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-03 06:49:48 GMT+00:00 - Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist and Anton Lundell scored twice the as Florida Panthers rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 in Sunrise, Fla.

Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau each had a goal and three assists for the Panthers, who are 13-1-0 at home. Lucas Carlsson logged a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and MacKenzie Weegar each produced two assists.

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled for Spencer Knight, who stopped all 19 shots he faced for the win.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Vinnie Hinostroza scored two goals, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist and Casey Mittelstadt also found the net for Buffalo. Aaron Dell made 38 saves.

Stars 3, Blue Jackets 2

Jason Robertson scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to lead host Dallas past Columbus for its sixth consecutive victory.

Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, while Joe Pavelski and Jani Hakanpaa both collected a pair of assists. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Boone Jenner and Alexandre Texier replied for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three straight. Goalie Daniil Tarasov, the 2017 third-round draft pick making his NHL debut on an emergency basis, stopped 34 shots.

Wild 5, Devils 2

Kirill Kaprizov collected two goals and an assist, Ryan Hartman added a goal and two assists and Minnesota extended its winning streak to a season-high five games with a win over New Jersey in Saint Paul, Minn.

Rem Pitlick and Dmitry Kulikov also scored as the Wild posted their fifth straight home win and scored at least four goals for the 12th time in 15 games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves.

Ryan Graves and Tomas Tatar scored for the Devils, who dropped to 2-5-2 since a three-game winning streak Nov. 6-11. Mackenzie Blackwood allowed a season-high five goals on 38 shots.

Bruins 2, Predators 0

Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo each scored a goal, Jeremy Swayman made a career-high 42 saves in his first shutout of the season and Boston blanked host Nashville.

DeBrusk recorded his fourth goal of the season, and it came two games after the fifth-year left winger requested a trade. It was DeBrusk's first goal since Nov. 13 and just his second in 15 games dating back to Oct. 24.

The Bruins have now won six of their last nine. Juuse Saros stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Predators, who have lost five of their past eight.

Senators 3, Hurricanes 2

Josh Norris scored on a rebound with 5:54 remaining as Ottawa broke a six-game losing streak by defeating Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Alex Formenton scored two goals, and Senators goalie Anton Forsberg was stellar against his former team, making 47 saves for the win. Tyler Ennis was credited with two assists.

Teuvo Teravainen and Andre Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes, and Sebastian Aho assisted on both goals. Antti Raanta stopped 17 shots.

Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3 (SO)

Patrick Kane scored in the second round of the shootout to lead visiting Chicago to a win over Washington.

Kane's game-winner came after Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov and Daniel Sprong both rang shots off the post against Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who then made a pad save on Alex Ovechkin at the start of the third round to seal the win.

Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones each had a goal and an assist and Dominik Kubalik also scored for Chicago, which improved to 7-3-0 under interim head coach Derek King. Nic Dowd, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Garnet Hathaway scored for the Capitals.

Avalanche 4, Canadiens 1

Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Andre Burakovsky also scored, and visiting Colorado beat Montreal.

Jonas Johansson had 19 saves for the Avalanche while playing on consecutive nights. Ben Chiarot scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves for the Canadiens.

Colorado played without No. 1 goaltender Darcy Kuemper due to an upper-body injury sustained during the morning skate in Toronto on Wednesday. Justus Annunen was recalled from the AHL to serve as a backup.

Lightning 4, Blues 2

Victor Hedman scored twice in the third period as Tampa Bay split the two-game season series with visiting St. Louis.

Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli also scored as the Lightning bounced back from a 4-3 shootout loss in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored goals for St. Louis, which lost for the first time in six games against the Lightning.

Sharks 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Erik Karlsson's goal 39 seconds into overtime lifted San Jose to a 2-1 win in Elmont, N.Y.

Nick Bonino scored in the first period for the Sharks, who have won the first three games of a five-game road trip. Goalie Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Mathew Barzal scored early in the first for New York, which fell to 0-8-1 in its past nine games. The Islanders were playing their first game since Nov. 26, as the next two scheduled games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Flames 3, Kings 2

Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and assist to help Calgary open a four-game road trip with a win over Los Angeles.

Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk also scored while Jacob Markstrom made 40 saves for Calgary. The Flames have won six of seven, and they have prevailed in their past four road games.

Alexander Edler had a goal and an assist, Alex Iafallo also scored and Cal Petersen made 29 saves for the Kings, who finished 1-4-2 on their seven-game homestand.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.