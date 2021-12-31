NHL roundup: Panthers pound Lightning 9-3

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and center Sam Reinhart (13) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Dec 30, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-31 04:37:18 GMT+00:00 - (Reuters) - Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and contributed four assists as the Florida Panthers crushed the short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning 9-3 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Taking advantage of a Lightning team that was without its top two goalies due to COVID-19 protocol, the Panthers produced their highest-ever goal total against the Lightning. The previous high came in an 8-2 win on Feb. 28, 2006. It was also one goal short of the Florida record against any team.

Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, who got a goal and an assist each from Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Frank Vatrano and Aleksander Barkov. Maxim Mamin and Aaron Ekblad added a goal apiece.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Panthers took advantage of third-string Lightning goalie Maxime Lagace, who made 21 saves and allowed six goals before being lifted following the second period. Fourth-stringer Hugo Alnefelt made seven saves and allowed three goals in the third.

Blue Jackets 4, Predators 3 (SO)

Gustav Nyquist scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout to give Columbus a win over visiting Nashville.

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist and Patrik Laine and Alexandre Texier also scored for the Blue Jackets, who were playing their first game since Dec. 16. Columbus' Elvis Merzlikins finished with 31 saves.

Ryan Johansen, Nick Cousins and Michael McCarron scored goals while Matt Duchene added a pair of assists for the Predators. David Rittich made 26 saves.

Islanders 4, Sabres 1

Mathew Barzal, playing his first game following a stint in COVID-19 protocol, scored New York's first goal and added two assists in a win over Buffalo in Elmont, N.Y.

Kieffer Bellows scored the game-winning goal and contributed an assist. Anders Lee and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who played for the first time since Dec. 19.

Kyle Okposo, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Islanders, scored for the Sabres, who lost both ends of a back-to-back set. Sabers goalie Malcolm Subban recorded 28 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 0

Teuvo Teravainen scored a short-handed goal and a power-play goal as Carolina blanked Montreal in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina's four goals came on special teams, while Antti Raanta turned in a 26-save shutout. Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes, who got three assists from Jaccob Slavin and two from Sebastian Aho en route to their seventh win in eight games.

Sam Montembeault made 34 saves for the Canadiens, who are 1-7-2 during their past 10 games.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.