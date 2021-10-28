NHL roundup: Panthers roll past Bruins to remain unbeaten

Oct 27, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom (23) looks for a pass in front of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-28 07:44:37 GMT+00:00 - The Florida Panthers -- off to the best seven-game start in franchise history -- defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida (7-0-0) got one goal each from Mason Marchment, Eetu Luostarinen, Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett (empty net). The Panthers also benefited from Sergei Bobrovsky's 30 saves, three assists from Gustav Forsling and two assists from Sam Reinhart.

The Panthers are just the 14th NHL team to start a season 7-0-0.

The Panthers have at least four goals in every game this season, and Bobrovsky has started with five straight wins for the first time in his career.

Maple Leafs 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

William Nylander's breakaway goal in overtime gave Toronto a comeback win over host Chicago.

Down 2-0 through the first 26 minutes, Toronto got on the board on a second-period score from John Tavares, then equalized on David Kampf's goal at 12:31 of the third period. That set the stage for Nylander's third goal of the season.

The overtime loss added to the early-season woes for the Blackhawks, who are off to an 0-5-2 start. Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat produced first-period goals to give Chicago the early lead, with Seth Jones assisting on both scores.

Flyers 5, Oilers 3

Cam Atkinson's second goal of the game broke a third-period tie and sent visiting Philadelphia to a victory over Edmonton.

The Oilers took their first loss of the season after five wins. The Flyers prevailed in their first road game of the campaign.

Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, who received a 34-save performance from goaltender Carter Hart. Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman scored and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied two assists for the Oilers.

Red Wings 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Dylan Larkin scored at 1:37 of overtime to lift visiting Detroit over Washington.

Larkin ripped a shot from the left circle past the glove of goaltender Vitek Vanecek off a feed from Lucas Raymond. Moritz Seider also assisted on the game-winner. Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit, while Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored his eighth goal of the season for Washington.

Golden Knights 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Evgenii Dadonov scored 1:59 into overtime as Vegas rallied for a win at Dallas, the Stars' second victory in two nights.

Vegas forced the extra period on Jonathan Marchessault's goal with 1:02 left in regulation after pulling goalie Laurent Brossoit. Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist while Brossoit, making his first start with the Golden Knights, finished with 32 saves.

Alexander Radulov and Luke Glendening scored goals for the Stars while Anton Khudobin stopped 18 of 21 shots.

