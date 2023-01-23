NHL roundup: Penguins denied OT win as Devils prevail

[1/5] Jan 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) reacts with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after Zucker scored a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports















January 23 - Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime Sunday to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Newark, N.J.

Marcus Pettersson appeared to net the game-winner for the Penguins at the 1:30 mark, but referees immediately waved off the goal because Pittsburgh had too many men on the ice after Pettersson leaped off the bench on a shift change before a teammate exited.

Hamilton, at the left faceoff circle, took a pass from Jack Hughes and fired a slapshot that sailed over the glove of Tristan Jarry for the first goal in more than 55 minutes of game time. Hughes scored 56 seconds into the first for the Devils, who have won six of their past seven. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored the tying goal early in the first period for the Penguins, who have lost four of six. Jarry recorded 23 saves.

Bruins 4, Sharks 0

Four different players scored, and Linus Ullmark got credit for a combined shutout win as Boston beat visiting San Jose.

Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist as Boston won its fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season. The win was the Bruins' fourth in shutout fashion. Ullmark was victorious, stopping all 17 San Jose shots he faced.

James Reimer made 18 saves in the Sharks' second straight defeat. Boston's 11-game win streak against San Jose is its longest active run against any opponent.

Jets 5, Flyers 3

Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal with 11:16 left to play and Kevin Stenlund added an insurance goal in the final seconds to lift Winnipeg over host Philadelphia.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, and David Rittich made 28 saves. Winnipeg won in Philadelphia in the regular season for the first time since January 2012.

Kevin Hayes scored two goals and Ivan Provorov added one for the Flyers. Tony DeAngelo contributed two assists. Felix Sandstrom stopped 25 shots.

Kings 2, Blackhawks 1

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored both goals for visiting Los Angeles in a win against Chicago.

Pheonix Copley bounced back after getting replaced in each of his past two starts and made 18 saves for the Kings, who avoided losing four in a row for the first time this season.

Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season and Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the Blackhawks, who were trying to win four in a row to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Coyotes 4, Golden Knights 1

Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to lead Arizona to a victory over Vegas in Tempe, Ariz.

It was Keller's second hat trick of the season and of his career. Dylan Guenther also scored a goal and Nick Schmaltz added two assists for Arizona, which snapped a two-game losing streak with just its second victory in the last 13 games.

Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, which lost in regulation for only the fourth time in 21 road games (15-4-2) this season. Logan Thompson stopped 19 of 22 shots as the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.

