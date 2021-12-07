NHL roundup: Penguins pummel Kraken

Dec 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) passes the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Pittsburgh defeated Seattle 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-07 06:52:25 GMT+00:00 - Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games and Jeff Carter also scored twice as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins struck early in 6-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

The Penguins found the back of the net three times over the game's first 5:07.

Sidney Crosby -- who extended his point streak to six games -- and Danton Heinen each scored joined Carter in the early scoring spree. Heinen added two assists and Crosby added one. The Penguins, who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games, got 28 saves from Casey DeSmith for his first victory in five starts this season.

Jordan Eberle scored his team-leading 12th goal for the Kraken, who entered on a 3-0-1 stretch and were looking for a fourth straight home victory. Seattle's Joey Daccord made 24 saves in relief of Philipp Grubauer, who was pulled after allowing three goals on the first four shots he saw.

Avalanche 7, Flyers 5

Erik Johnson had one goal and one assist to help lift Colorado past host Philadelphia.

Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook and Cale Makar each scored one goal for the Avalanche. Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen added two assists each, and Avalanche goaltender Justus Annunen made 27 saves.

Claude Giroux scored two goals for the reeling Flyers, who lost their ninth in a row (0-7-2) and fired coach Alain Vigneault earlier on Monday. Oskar Lindblom, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton contributed one goal apiece Flyers goaltender Martin Jones stopped 43 shots.

Capitals 4, Ducks 3 (SO)

John Carlson scored in regulation and had the winning goal in the shootout to lift Washington over visiting Anaheim.

The Capitals had lost their previous six games that went beyond regulation this season, including a 3-2 overtime defeat on Nov. 16 in Anaheim. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves on Monday and stopped three attempts in the five-round shootout for Washington.

Sonny Milano had a goal and an assist, Josh Manson and Vinni Lettieri also scored, and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks in the opener of a five-game road trip.

Senators 3, Devils 2 (SO)

Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris scored in a shootout and Ottawa rallied twice in regulation before prevailing in Newark, N.J.

The Senators notched their season-high third straight win in the makeup of a Nov. 16 game that was postponed due to Ottawa's COVID-19 outbreak. Tomas Tatar scored in the shootout for the Devils, whose slump reached 2-6-3 in their past 11 games.

Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk each collected a goal and an assist for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Damon Severson and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils in a game that featured only one power play, for the Senators. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 shots.

Stars 4, Coyotes 1

Jamie Benn had two goals and an assist, all in the third period, as Dallas defeated visiting Arizona.

The Stars won their seventh consecutive game, tying a franchise record. They also have won their past eight games on home ice.

Alexander Radulov had two assists for the Stars, while Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson scored the other two Dallas goals. Braden Holtby made 18 saves for the win. Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 23 shots.

