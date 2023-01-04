NHL roundup: Rangers snap Hurricanes' record win streak















January 4 - K'Andre Miller scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:33 remaining in the third period as the host New York Rangers ended the Carolina Hurricanes' franchise-record, 11-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Carolina also took its first regulation loss since Nov. 23 (a 15-0-2 streak), saw its 12-game road points streak stopped and lost for the first time in regulation when taking a lead into the third (16-1-2). The Rangers improved to 10-2-1 in their past 13 games.

Artemi Panarin threw the puck at the net for the tying goal 36 seconds into the third period for the Rangers, who erased three one-goal deficits. Miller, Jacob Trouba, Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist for New York, and Igor Shersterkin made 20 saves.

Brent Burns, Martin Necas and Jalen Chatfield scored for Carolina, and Paul Stastny had two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Sabers 5, Capitals 4 (OT)

Tage Thompson completed a hat trick in overtime to lift Buffalo to a win at Washington. Thompson, who also had an assist, fired the puck into the top corner on the short side from the bottom of the left circle at 3:00 of the extra frame.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Tyson Jost also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves for the Sabres, who have won seven of their past eight games.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice and Sonny Milano had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who lost for only the third time in their past 14 games (11-1-2). Nic Dowd had Washington's other goal, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

Kraken 5, Oilers 2

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists and Seattle overcame Connor McDavid's NHL-leading 33rd goal of the season to win at Edmonton.

Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for Seattle, which overcame a 2-0 deficit. Justin Schultz had two assists and Martin Jones made 30 saves to help the Kraken earn their second consecutive win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the other goal for the Oilers, who lost their fifth straight home game (0-4-1). Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 16 of 20 shots before being replaced in the second period by Jack Campbell, who turned aside all three attempts he faced.

Lightning 4, Blackhawks 1

Brandon Hagel had a goal and assist while Alex Killorn, Pat Maroon and Nicholas Paul also scored to boost visiting Tampa Bay to a win against struggling Chicago.

Brian Elliott stopped 25 shots as the Lightning extended their winning streak to four games while sending the Blackhawks to their fifth straight defeat and 13th loss in their past 14 games. Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman had two assists.

Seth Jones became the first Blackhawks defenseman to get a goal on the man advantage in 124 games. Chicago goalie Alex Stalock made 25 saves.

Kings 3, Stars 2

Pheonix Copley made 28 saves to continue his torrid start as Los Angeles beat visiting Dallas. Copley is 9-1-0 in 10 starts since he was called up from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Dec. 1.

Rasmus Kupari, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored goals and Kevin Fiala had two assists for the Kings, who have won three of four and seven of nine (7-1-1).

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson scored, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars, who had won a season-high four in a row.

Predators 6, Canadiens 3

Six different players scored and host Nashville rode a pair of three-goal spurts to hand Montreal its sixth straight loss.

Nino Niederreiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of their last seven games. The Canadiens have given up six goals or more in three straight.

Cody Glass, Colton Sissons and Mattias Ekholm scored in a 6 1/2-minute span to put Nashville up 3-0 in the first period. After Montreal's Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson tallied, the Predators' Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene scored to make it 6-2 with 15 minutes to play.

Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as Florida defeated Arizona in Sunrise, Fla.

It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made 33 saves to earn his first win since Dec. 3. He also provided the secondary assist on Tkachuk's third goal for his first career point.

Clayton Keller led Arizona with one goal and one assist. The Coyotes also got goals from former Panthers forward Nick Bjugstad and from Jakob Chychrun. Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves.

Senators 4, Blue Jackets 0

Tim Stutzle stayed hot with a goal and an assist, Anton Forsberg needed just 22 saves to record his second career shutout and Ottawa beat visiting Columbus.

Stutzle's fifth goal in five games, as well as his third assist in a six-game point streak, came during a three-goal second period. Derick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored, and Claude Giroux added two assists for the Senators, who went 2-for-6 on the power play.

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for Columbus. After snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Blue Jackets dropped their eighth straight on the road.

Blues 6, Maple Leafs 5 (SO)

Brayden Schenn scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of a shootout as visiting St. Louis defeated Toronto.

Brandon Saad scored twice in regulation for the Blues, who are 6-2-3 in their past 11 games. Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Leivo also scored. Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko each had two assists, and St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Michael Bunting had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who hold a 4-1-1 mark over the past six games. William Nylander had a goal and two assists, Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Pierre Engvall also scored. The two points raised Matthews' career total to 501 in 445 games.

Jets 3, Flames 2

Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give host Winnipeg a victory over Calgary.

Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikael Backlund replied for the Flames, who twice erased a deficit but couldn't do it a third time. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

Islanders 6, Canucks 2

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals and Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists to lead visiting New York to a victory over Vancouver.

It was the 11th multi-goal game of Pageau's career and the second three-point game of the season for Barzal. New York's Casey Cizikas had a goal and an assist and Aatu Raty and Anders Lee also scored goals. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves for the Islanders, who picked up their fourth win in the past five games.

Bo Horvat scored both goals for Vancouver, his ninth multi-goal game of the season. Spencer Martin stopped 23 of 28 shots for the Canucks, who lost their third straight game.

