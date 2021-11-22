NHL roundup: Rangers stun Sabres with 1 second left

Nov 21, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Chicago won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-22 07:11:35 GMT+00:00 - Defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored the dramatic, tiebreaking goal with one second remaining to lift the New York Rangers over the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Sunday night in a game that featured a six-goal second period.

Lindgren's dramatic goal gave the Rangers a fifth straight home win on a night in which they overcame three one-goal deficits.

New York's Chris Kreider scored his 13th goal in the final minute of the opening period during a power play before teammate Jacob Trouba scored 8:03 into the second to make the score 2-2. Kaapo Kakko and defenseman K'Andre Miller scored in a span of 82 seconds in the second.

Buffalo's Rasmus Asplund scored a power-play goal in the first, and teammate Vinnie Hinostroza finished a breakaway early in the second. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin struck 15 seconds apart during the wild sequence in the second as the Sabres dropped to 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.

Blackhawks 1, Canucks 0

Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead visiting Chicago over Vancouver.

Brandon Hagel scored the goal for Chicago, which won for the fifth time in six games under interim head coach Derek King.

Fleury broke a tie with Roy Worters for 14th place in NHL history with the 68th shutout of his career while improving to 13-0-2 in his last 15 starts against Vancouver. It was also his fourth consecutive win this season and the 497th of his career, which ranks third in NHL history.

Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 0

Joseph Woll recorded a shutout in his second NHL start and Mitchell Marner scored twice as Toronto blanked reeling New York in Elmont, N.Y.

Wohl, who beat the Buffalo Sabres in his debut on Nov. 13, made 20 saves Sunday night. Ondrej Kase also scored for the Leafs, who are 5-1-0 in their last six games.

Ilya Sorokin recorded 37 saves for the Islanders, who have lost six straight games in regulation for the first time since a six-game skid in December 2010. The Islanders, who have six players on the COVID-19 list and are also without top defenseman Ryan Pulock due to a lower-body injury, lost leading scorer Brock Nelson to an undisclosed injury after the first period.

Flames 4, Bruins 0

Johnny Gaudreau highlighted his return to Beantown with an early goal and Dan Vladar made 27 saves to shut out his former team as Calgary blanked host Boston.

Gaudreau, who won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 while playing at nearby Boston College, registered his team-leading 22nd point with his eighth goal of the season just 1:29 into the game.

Noah Hanifin, Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, which earned its third straight win. Mangiapane's goal was his 15th of the season to break a tie with Alex Ovechkin for second-most in the NHL.

Kraken 5, Capitals 2

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and three assists and Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves against his original NHL team as Seattle snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory against visiting Washington.

Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde each added a goal and an assist and Jared McCann and Adam Larsson also tallied for the Kraken.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist and Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, who had a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) come to an end. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek, selected by Seattle in the expansion draft and then traded back to the Capitals a week later when the Kraken signed Grubauer, stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Lightning 5, Wild 4 (SO)

Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos scored the only goal in the shootout in a win over visiting Minnesota.

Stamkos swooped in from the left and beat Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen (20 saves) over his right shoulder for the game-deciding marker. Brian Elliott (28 saves) stopped Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov to win in his first start on home ice for the Lightning.

Anthony Cirelli notched two goals, and Pat Maroon and Alex Barre-Boulet tallied for Tampa Bay, which killed off 1:29 of a four-on-three power play in overtime. Marcus Foligno, Brandon Duhaime, Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek potted goals for Minnesota, which lost its second straight one-goal game over the weekend.

Coyotes 2, Kings 1 (OT)

Kyle Capobianco scored the overtime winner and Travis Boyd collected one goal and one assist to give visiting Arizona a victory over Los Angeles.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for his first NHL victory after suffering 10 losses to start his career. Clayton Keller collected a pair of assists for the Coyotes, who have won three of four games -- the last two on consecutive nights in extra time after tying the game in the third period.

The Coyotes are on a 3-0-1 run after winning just once in the first 15 games this season. Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who have dropped four straight games since a seven-game winning streak. Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots.

