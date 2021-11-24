NHL roundup: Stars shut down Connor McDavid, beat Oilers

Nov 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a power play goal by Roope Hintz during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-24 06:07:56 GMT+00:00 - Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars held Connor McDavid without a point for the first time this season in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

McDavid attempted three shots, including a one-timer that grazed the crossbar with 12.8 seconds left. He entered the contest with a season-opening 17-game point streak, the third longest in franchise history behind Wayne Gretzky, who had a 51-gamer in 1983-84 and a 30-game streak in 1982-83.

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored goals for Dallas, which won for the fourth time in its last five games. John Klingberg, who entered the game with just three points all season, added three assists.

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 of 22 shots to improve to 3-0 this season as the Stars extended their home win streak to four games. Ryan McLeod scored for Edmonton, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Stuart Skinner finished with 29 saves.

Lightning 4, Flyers 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout this season as Tampa Bay defeated visiting Philadelphia for the ninth straight time. Vasilevskiy turned away all 34 shots he faced to register his 27th career shutout and earn his 199th career victory.

Steven Stamkos scored and added two assists, and Zach Bogosian had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games. Corey Perry and Alex Barre-Boulet added goals.

Carter Hart stopped 31 of 35 shots for the Flyers, who fell to 0-2-1 in their past three games.

Flames 5, Blackhawks 2

Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie late in the third period to help Calgary defeat visiting Chicago for its fourth win in a row.

Dillon Dube, Milan Lucic, Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames. Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson each had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.

Reese Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Blackhawks, who are 5-2-0 under interim head coach Derek King. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 of 37 shots.

--Field Level Media

