NHL roundup: Trevor Moore's first career hat trick carries Kings

Nov 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) and Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore (12) battle for a loos puck during the second period at Rogers Place.















November 17 - Trevor Moore scored all three goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

It was the first hat trick of Moore's five-year NHL career and just his third multigoal game.

Viktor Arvidsson had three assists and Cal Petersen made 22 saves for the Kings, who were coming off a 6-5 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday in the opener of the four-game trip.

Zach Hyman scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 29 shots for the Oilers, who have lost five of their past seven games.

Blues 5, Blackhawks 2

Ryan O'Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and assist as St. Louis extended its winning streak to four with a win at Chicago.

Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Blues, and has started each game during the surge following the team's eight-game skid. St. Louis continued a recent run of dominance against Chicago, improving to 8-0-2 in the clubs' past 10 meetings, including a 4-0-2 run at United Center.

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for the Blackhawks, notching his first multi-goal game of the season. The rest of his teammates couldn't complement the effort, however, as the Blackhawks were held to three goals or fewer for the ninth straight game.

Senators 4, Sabres 1

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves as host Ottawa handed Buffalo its seventh straight loss.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and Jake Sanderson added two assists for the Senators, who won for the second time in their past three games after a seven-game skid. Austin Watson, Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat provided Ottawa's other goals.

Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres. Buffalo goalie Eric Comrie gave up two goals on 24 shots before leaving the game late in the second period with an injury. Craig Anderson yielded one goal on 15 shots in relief. It was Anderson's first time back in Ottawa since departing after the 2019-20 season.

