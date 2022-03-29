NHL roundup: Vladimir Tarasenko logs 500th point in Blues' win

Mar 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with goaltender Ville Husso (35) after the Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-29 07:12:34 GMT+00:00 - Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist to reach the 500-point plateau and lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Monday.

Tarasenko became the fifth player to score 500 career points for the Blues, joining Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger.

David Perron and Marco Scandella also scored for the Blues, who won for just the second time in their past seven games (2-3-2). Robert Thomas had two assists and Ville Husso made 35 saves to earn the victory.

Brad Hunt scored and Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves for the Canucks, who saw their four-game points streak (2-0-2) snapped.

Oilers 6, Coyotes 1

Ryan McLeod scored twice in a career-best, three-point game while Leon Draisaitl notched one goal and one assist as host Edmonton topped Arizona.

Connor McDavid, Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman also tallied for the Oilers, who have won seven straight home games. Jesse Puljujarvi collected two assists and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves.

Clayton Keller replied for the Coyotes, who have lost six straight games (0-5-1). Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 of 35 shots before being pulled after two periods. Josef Korenar made six saves in relief.

Hurricanes 6, Capitals 1

Martin Necas collected two goals and an assist to fuel visiting Carolina to a convincing victory over Washington.

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist while Brett Pesce, Derek Stepan and Sebastian Aho had a goal apiece as the Hurricanes improved to 3-0-1 in their past four games. Max Domi, Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck each notched two assists and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves to help Carolina defeat Washington for the first time in four meetings this season.

Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals. Washington goalie Vitek Vanecek yielded five goals on 23 shots in two periods before being relieved by Ilya Samsonov to start the third. Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov saw his career-high, 12-game point streak (seven goals, eight assists) come to a halt.

Sabres 6, Blackhawks 5

Tage Thompson broke a tie with 12 seconds left in the third period to give visiting Buffalo a comeback win against Chicago.

Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist while Thompson and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who are 4-0-2 in their past six games. Vinnie Hinostroza and Kyle Okposo added goals and Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens each had two assists.

Alex DeBrincat notched a goal and an assist and Jonathan Toews, Sam Lafferty, Calvin de Haan and Seth Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who blew a 4-0, second-period lead.

Kraken 6, Kings 1

Adam Larsson recorded the tiebreaking goal near the midway point of the first period and Chris Driedger made 36 saves as visiting Seattle beat Los Angeles.

Two nights after Seattle fell 4-2 at Los Angeles, the Kraken scored 14 seconds into the contest through Alex Wennberg and wound up with 14 players recording at least one point. Victor Rask, Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored to help the Kraken earn their third victory in four games.

Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings, who lost for the first time in three meetings with the Kraken.

