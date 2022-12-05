NHL roundup: Wild blow big lead, but sink Stars in shootout

[1/5] Dec 4, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) scores the game winning goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) during the overtime shootout period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports















December 5 - Frederick Gaudreau roofed a backhand shot in the third round of a shootout to give the visiting Minnesota Wild a 6-5 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas came back from a 5-1 deficit with four goals in the third period to force overtime and the shootout. Gaudreau scored after Roope Hintz, who had a hat trick and an assist, backhanded a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury that went through the crease and wide of net to start the third round, the only miss of the shootout.

Kirill Kaprizov scored a first-period power-play goal to tie franchise records for point streak (12 games) and consecutive games with a goal (six). Jason Robertson extended his career-high point streak to 18 games with his league-leading 23rd goal of the season and one assist for Dallas.

Minnesota established a 5-1 lead 29 seconds into the third period when Joel Eriksson Ek deflected Jared Spurgeon's point shot past Scott Wedgewood for his ninth goal of the season. But Dallas responded with three goals in a span of 2:43 by Hintz, Robertson and Mason Marchment to cut it to 5-4.

Jets 5, Ducks 2

Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele broke open a tie game with goals 49 seconds apart late in the third period, and Winnipeg scored five unanswered en route to a victory over visiting Anaheim.

Taking a pass in the slot from Adam Lowry (two assists), Barron broke a 2-2 tie via his second goal of the season with 5:37 remaining in regulation. Less than a minute later, Scheifele drove the puck over the shoulder of Anaheim netminder Anthony Stolarz (35 saves) for his 13th goal of the season for the Jets.

Jakob Silfverberg and Brett Leason each had a goal for Anaheim, last in the NHL with 15 points and mired in a 0-4-2 rut. Despite playing the day before, Anaheim had more of a collective jump out of the gate than the Jets. The Ducks owned an 18-7 shots-on-goal advantage through the first 20 minutes and opened the scoring with 4:44 left in the first when Silfverberg put home a rebound of Frank Vatrano's shot.

Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 2

Detroit jumped out to a three-goal lead to support Ville Husso, who made 32 saves to help halt the club's three-game losing streak with a win over host Columbus.

Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each scored for Detroit, which built a 3-0 lead before Columbus could respond. David Perron, Olli Maatta and Filip Hronek each finished with two assists.

Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in defeat. With 1:48 remaining, Columbus had a six-on-four advantage after Detroit was called for a penalty shortly after Korpisalo was pulled. But Columbus couldn't score before time ran out.

Sabers 6, Sharks 3

JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn each had a second-period goal to help Buffalo rally for a win over visiting San Jose.

Quinn finished with two goals and Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, while Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Dylan Cozens had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin had two and Skinner also had one for the Sabres, who won for the second time in their past three games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Buffalo, which outshot San Jose 38-29. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored, and Aaron Dell made 32 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the eighth time in their past 10 games (2-7-1).

Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 21 shots he faced for his 37th career shutout, as New York rode a dominant second period to a victory over Chicago in Elmont, N.Y.

It was the first shutout this season for Varlamov, the backup to Ilya Sorokin. Matt Martin scored shortly before the midway point of the second before Zach Parise and Brock Nelson added goals 43 seconds apart later in the period for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Goalie Arvid Soderblom recorded 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who snapped an eight-game losing streak Saturday night. Chicago hasn't won consecutive games since a four-game winning streak from Oct. 15-25.

