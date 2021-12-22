NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games

Jun 21, 2019; Vancouver, BC, Canada; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks before the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League said on Wednesday it will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics after the regular season schedule was disrupted due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events -- 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 -- Olympic participation is no longer feasible," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The NHL agreed last September to pause its regular season so the world's top players could compete in Beijing but could withdraw from the agreement if COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympics window.

With COVID-19 spreading through team locker rooms, the NHL, in an attempt to combat the outbreak, brought its Christmas break forward to shut down operations from Wednesday through to Dec. 27.

The NHL had until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the Feb. 4-20 Olympics without financial penalty.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Toby Chopra and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.