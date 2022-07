Nigeria's Amusan wins 100 metres hurdles gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 100 Metres Hurdles - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 24, 2022 Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, Jamaica's Britany Anderson and Kendra Harrison of the U.S. in action during the women's 100 metres hurdles final REUTERS/Mike Segar

EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian Tobi Amusan won the 100 metres hurdles World Championship Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later declared ineligible for the record due to illegal wind speed.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon

