Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving















Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) said on Monday it has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary.

Irving faced heavy criticism after he posted a link to the 2018 documentary film on Twitter in late October and later defended the post. The seven-time All Star has since deleted the post and apologized.

Irving could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

The sportswear giant in November canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release. Several media outlets have reported the sneaker deal to be worth $11 million, but Reuters could not confirm that.

Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) also ended its high-profile partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in late October after a series of anti-Semitic remarks from the rapper.

Irving returned to play for The Nets last month, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension after the player said he had been on a "learning journey" and was not anti-Semitic. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said it supported Irving's return to the court.

Last year saw the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents, including murder, physical assaults, harassment and vandalism, in the U.S. since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said in its most recent annual audit.

The White House will address rising anti-Semitism in a roundtable event with Jewish leaders on Wednesday.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.