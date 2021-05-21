Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Consumers apparently are happy Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.

About 24 hours after his signing was announced by the Jacksonville Jaguars, apparel bearing Tebow's name and number 85 was the top seller at NFL Shop.com.

In fact, the top five items belonged to Tebow: black alternate jerseys for men, women and children, as well as T-shirts for men and women.

A red Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey with the name and number of perpetual best seller Tom Brady fell to ninth on the list of top sellers.

And in between Tebow and Brady? Rookie quarterback Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, whose jersey was a top seller in all three of the team's colors: alternate orange, navy and white.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner, spent three seasons in the NFL (2010-12) at quarterback with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. After failing to sign an NFL contract, he turned to baseball, where he spent four seasons in the New York Mets system before retiring in February.

Now, at 33, he'll be trying to land a spot on the Jaguars roster at a new position: tight end. Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer coached Tebow in college at Florida.

NFL Network reported Friday that Tebow signed a one-year, $920,000 contract, with no guaranteed money and an injury split.

--Field Level Media

