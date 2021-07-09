No change in plan to let some Italians travel to Euro final - source

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 6, 2021 Italy fans before the match Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - There has been no change to plans to let 1,000 Italian soccer fans travel to London and attend Sunday's Euro 2020 final, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said fans from Italy should not to try get to Wembley for the match with England because of quarantine restrictions imposed to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. read more

His call appeared to clash with plans announced earlier this week by the Italian football federation (FIGC) to allow a maximum 1,000 fans to fly from Italy on Sunday for the final.

However, a source said the deal had been agreed with British authorities and remained valid. "The trip has been authorised and it's still confirmed," the source said, adding that all 1,000 places had been filled.

Under the agreement, fans will be allowed to stay in Britain for a maximum of 12 hours and will have to use charter flights departing on Sunday from Milan and Rome. They will use internal transport organised by the FIGC to get to the stadium.

They will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test, which must be carried out after 1300 GMT on July 9.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will also be at Wembley Stadium, where crowds of around 60,000 people are expected to watch the final.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

