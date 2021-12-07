No decision yet on Beijing Olympics, says UK PM's spokesman

Participants transfer the Olympic flame from a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain has yet to take a decision on whether government representatives will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, after the United States announced a boycott.

"A decision has not been made on HMG (Her Majesty's Government) attendance at the Beijing Olympics. We will set out our position in due course," he told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.