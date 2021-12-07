Sports
No decision yet on Beijing Olympics, says UK PM's spokesman
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain has yet to take a decision on whether government representatives will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, after the United States announced a boycott.
"A decision has not been made on HMG (Her Majesty's Government) attendance at the Beijing Olympics. We will set out our position in due course," he told reporters.
Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper
