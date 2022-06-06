No entourage, no problem for U.S. Women's Open champion Lee

Jun 5, 2022; Southern Pines, North Carolina, USA; Minjee Lee plays her shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 5 (Reuters) - Minjee Lee had the practice putting green completely to herself 20 minutes before starting her final round at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, without the entourage that commonly accompanies golfers at the highest level of the modern game.

Even caddie Jason Gilroyed was nowhere to be seen for a few minutes as Lee stroked three-foot putts in near silence on a magnificent early-summer day at Pine Needles, pausing once to check her phone and at another time to tie her hair into a bun.

The scene was not lost on fellow Australian Dean Herden, who caddied for Lee at a tournament in South Korea last October.

Australian Lee, born in Perth to Korean parents, used to be accompanied constantly on tour by her mother Clara.

According to Herden, Lee, 26, has blossomed both professionally and personally since COVID-19 hit two years ago and left players with no choice at least for a while but to travel and practise alone.

"COVID's changed a lot of things for the better," Herden told Reuters as Lee was on her way to an emphatic four-stroke victory with a record low Open total of 13-under-par 271.

"There's no need for the entourage. Sometimes it's a drawback. Not that Minjee is Korean, but I've seen it a lot with the Korean players. They tend to grow up quicker when they travel alone.

"It was hard to get to know Minjee before but having had the chance over the last couple of years she's a wonderful person, friendly and open and popular with the caddies, which is usually a good qualification."

Korean-based Herden worked at the U.S. Women's Open for Chun In-gee, who tied for 15th.

He used to caddie for world number one Ko Jin-young, who notably told her parents a few years ago that she wanted to forge her own path alone.

It's an example Herden wishes more Korean players would follow.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.