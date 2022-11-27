No Lukaku but Belgium make three changes for Morocco game

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Belgium departing for the World Cup - Brussels Airport, Belgium - November 15, 2022 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku departs for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Johanna Geron















DOHA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was again left out of the starting line-up as he recovers from a hamstring injury but coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for the World Cup Group F clash with Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Tall midfielder Amadou Onana will start in the place of Youri Tielemans having impressed off the bench in the 1-0 win over Canada, while Thorgan Hazard, brother of captain Eden, comes in for Yannick Carrasco. Right back Thomas Meunier was preferred to Leander Dendoncker.

Morocco are unchanged from the 0-0 draw with Croatia as left back Noussair Mazraoui has recovered from a hip injury sustained in that game.

Belgium will qualify for the last 16 with a victory and will hope for a much-improved performance compared to the win over Canada, which Martinez called "technically the worst" showing of his six years in charge.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Amadou Onana, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Michy Batshuayi

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











