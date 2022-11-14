No major surprises in Tunisia's World Cup squad















TUNIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia have dropped the French-based winger Saif-Eddine Khaoui for the World Cup but coach Jalel Kadri on Monday made no other major changes in naming his 26-man selection.

Khaoui was chosen in the squad that competed at the World Cup in Russia four years ago and, although infrequently played for Tunisia since, had been expected to be included given his form in Ligue 1 for his club Clermont.

A total of 10 players survive from the squad that competed at the last World Cup, where Tunisia were beaten by both Belgium and England but did win their last group game against Panama.

Veteran goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi, captain in Russia, returns to the squad after a three-year absence in a list of four goalkeepers for the tournament.

Tunisia play a warm-up friendly against Iran in Doha on Wednesday, before taking on Denmark, Australia and France in Group D as they look to advance past the first round for the first time in six World Cup finals appearances.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghaylane Chaalali (both Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Ferjani Sassi (Al Duhail), Elyas Skhiri (FC Cologne)

Forwards: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Naim Sliti (Al Ittifaq).

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.