No plan to reschedule more events as storm approaches

A colour chroma match screen for TV is seen in the field of play before archers arrive at Yumenoshima Archery Field, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers said there is currently no plan to reschedule further events due to a tropical storm heading towards the main Japanese island of Honshu.

Rowing and archery events have been moved due to the storm, which is forecast to bring rain to the capital on Tuesday.

"At this time there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters on Monday.

The storm is currently forecast to pass to the north of Tokyo, according to the website of the Japan Metereological Agency.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Michael Perry

