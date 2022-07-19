No substitute for experience as Olympic champions earn world gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 1500 Metres - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 18, 2022 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon in action during the women's 1500 metres final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Summary Kipyegon storms to women's 1,500m gold

Rojas bags third straight world high jump title

El Bakkali ends Kenya's reign in 3,000m steeplechase

EUGENE, Ore., July 18 (Reuters) - Experience prevailed on day four of the World Championships with Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas among the Olympic champions standing on top of the podium in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali backed up his Tokyo 3,000 metres steeplechase win by ending Kenya's dominance at the worlds, while Qatar's Mutaz Barshim had high jump gold all to himself this time.

Kipyegon, winner of the last two Olympic 1,500m titles, finished with a remarkable time of three minutes, 52.96 seconds to regain her world crown. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay took silver while Laura Muir, runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics, won bronze to collect Britain's first medal of the championship.

"I have to say I am thankful for my second gold medal," said Kipyegon, who won the 2017 title and picked up silver in 2019, a year after having a baby.

Rojas dominated the triple jump from start to finish and cruised to gold after jumping 15.47m to claim her third straight world title. read more

Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts collected her second consecutive world silver while American Tori Franklin delighted the home crowd by clinching bronze.

In the steeplechase, El Bakkali produced a tactical masterclass to win his first world title and keep a Kenyan off top spot for the first time since 2005. read more

Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, silver medallist in Tokyo, finished runner-up while 2019 world champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya won bronze.

Qatar's Barshim, who famously shared Olympic gold with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi last year, won an unprecedented third straight world high jump title after clearing a world-leading 2.37m with ease. read more

World indoor champion Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea took silver and Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko collected bronze.

Double Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium pulled out a last-gasp victory over Dutch rival Anouk Vetter to reclaim her world heptathlon title. read more

Vetter, who finished behind Thiam in Tokyo, had to settle for silver again while American Anna Hall won bronze.

In the morning session, Gotytom Gebreslase won the women's marathon in a world championship-record time of two hours, 18.11 minutes and claim a second marathon title for Ethiopia in Eugene after Tamirat Tola triumphed in the men's event on Sunday. read more

"Tola's win yesterday motivated me a lot today," said Gebreslase, who finished ahead of Kenya's Judith Korir while Lonah Salpeter of Israel secured bronze.

Three Japanese athletes and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the delegation up to 15. read more

Organisers have made it mandatory for all workforce, technical and medical officials and media to wear masks in indoor spaces as a cautionary measure.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.