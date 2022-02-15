1 minute read
Nordic Combined-Graabak of Norway wins men's large hill/10 km gold
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Joergen Graabak of Norway won the men's large hill/10km Nordic combined gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.
His compatriot Jens Oftebro took silver with Akito Watabe of Japan grabbing the bronze.
Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris
