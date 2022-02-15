Skip to main content
Nordic Combined-Graabak of Norway wins men's large hill/10 km gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Nordic Combined - Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round - National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 15, 2022. Joergen Graabak of Norway in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Joergen Graabak of Norway won the men's large hill/10km Nordic combined gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

His compatriot Jens Oftebro took silver with Akito Watabe of Japan grabbing the bronze.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris

